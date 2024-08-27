Jeremy Allen White and Calvin Klein just sent the internet into a spiral of morning horniness for a second time this year.

And you know what? We’re not complaining.

Following the success of his tighty-whitey-clad campaign back in January, The Bear star donned his skiivies once more for the brand’s fall-winter 2024 collection.

The biggest difference? The 33-year-old Emmy Award-winner is now also wearing jeans.

Prepare to swoon….

Jeremy Allen White is a sun-drenched daydream. at ease in the latest denim and Cotton Classics underwear.



directed by Mert Alas. pic.twitter.com/obbLp8Csa6 — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 27, 2024

Jeremy Allen White embodies rock energy. pic.twitter.com/RLqdJ5JX3r — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 27, 2024

Jeremy Allen White is refreshing. who agrees? pic.twitter.com/4xtI6ZGKEs — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 27, 2024

Instead of rocking white briefs on a Manhattan rooftop, White bounces between gray and black boxers, an unbuttoned denim vest, and dark jeans in sunny Los Angeles.

Still, the best part is the Mert Alas-directed advertisement, where he pours water down his perfectly sculpted abs and shows off his bulging biceps and tats alongside some pups.

Although White — who got frisky in Shameless and recently starred as a Von Erich brother in The Iron Claw — was comfortable stripping down in front of the camera, his first CK shoot seemingly put him even more at ease.

“I was in New York when the first campaign went up,” he recalled to GQ. “When they put the billboard up on Houston, I woke up early that morning and I went with a buddy of mine who brought his camera and took it in before the public took it in. And that felt really wonderful and intimate, and like an achievement.”

Of course, he admitted, after that, “everybody else saw it.” Still, their reactions were “cool and surprising.”

Naturally, the most vocal reactions came from Gay Twitter X users, who were equally excited about the second campaign.

Calvin Klein and Jeremy Allen White advancing both the homosexual agenda and the heterosexual agenda at the same time.



This is bipartisanship ?? — The Blessed Madonna (@Blessed_Madonna) August 27, 2024

The gays staring at this photo pic.twitter.com/B0iLZmyAtj — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) August 27, 2024

Jeremy allen white’s new Calvin Klein ad all over the timeline I’m thinking some thoughts atm pic.twitter.com/XvvCXgHLPH — roman. (@h8tethiscity) August 27, 2024

I just bit my phone a broke it https://t.co/FPp9owy44z — corey (@megafaggot__) August 27, 2024

Normally, this is where we’d insert a “Yes, daddy chef” joke.

But the New York-born actor’s next project has him taking on a mantle much bigger than The Bear‘s Carmy Berzatto, award-winning Chicago chef.

White is set to portray Bruce Springsteen in upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, bringing the “Born in the USA” singer’s signature gruff singing voice (and denim) to life.

“I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing,” he told GQ. “I’m also really lucky [that] Bruce is really supportive of the film and so I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy.”

We’ve got a good feeling about White’s portrayal — considering he’s already proven himself to be The Boss of underwear photoshoots.

Check out more of the funniest and hottest social media reactions below.

Jeremy Allen White’s new Calvin Klein campaign but also me before I have my morning matcha pic.twitter.com/3pb81P4kn4 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 27, 2024

i hate this guy (jeremy allen white if you see this pls call me) https://t.co/EXip2fvzez — hunter schafer at the oscars 2024 (@haaaammmzza) August 27, 2024

NEW JEREMY ALLEN WHITE FOR CALVIN KLEIN pic.twitter.com/6nu0kN1Zbx — COWBOY ? SOUMASTRE (@FranSoumastre) August 27, 2024

Opening Tw today and seeing Jeremy Allen White photoshoot everywhere lol pic.twitter.com/VfmufUyyhR — Dr. Agus?????? (@AgusFranDe) August 27, 2024

I would buy a whole book of Jeremy Allen White for CK https://t.co/MI8ENisqku — louis wong (@mrlouiswong) August 27, 2024

jeremy allen white save me — ashley tisdale (@hokumoros) August 27, 2024

Sir, a second Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein campaign has hit the internet https://t.co/ycbiONZTGa pic.twitter.com/KFE8tCE1f9 — Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) August 27, 2024

I’d just like to humbly thank Calvin Klein, and Jeremy Allen White. pic.twitter.com/9nQRVt5Zbz — Zacary™? (@ZacaryWITHnoH) August 27, 2024