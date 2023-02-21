Jeremy Pope and 7 other amazing “reasons” you need to watch ‘The Inspection’ if you haven’t already

Image Credit: A24

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: 2022 was an exceptional year for LGBTQ+ movies.

But one film from the year the deserves more attention (especially after it was snubbed by the Oscars) is The Inspection, filmmaker Elegance Bratton’s gripping boot camp drama loosely inspired by his own life.

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood, Pose) gave our favorite performance of the year as Ellis French, a closeted gay recruit who enlists in the Marines to get himself off the streets and to impress his disapproving mother (Gabrielle Union, never better).

Beyond those two awards-worthy performances, there’s an entire ensemble of incredible acting talent—a mix of recognizable faces and newcomers who surely have great careers ahead of them.

Previously on digital/VOD platforms, the film is now available on Blu-ray and DVD via Lionsgate and A24, featuring a director’s commentary, a making-of special feature, and deleted scenes.

To celebrate the release, Queerty taking roll call of the handsome actors who play some of French’s fellow recruits and training instructors. So scroll on down below for seven more reasons you really need to watch The Inspection, ASAP.

Raúl Castillo

Likely the most recognizable from the supporting cast is Castillo, playing French’s sympathetic instructor, Rosales, who the gay recruit harbors a crush on. The gays all fell for Castillo when he played Richie, one of the main love interests in Looking, but the actor has turned in plenty of great performances, from moving indies (We The Animals) to major popcorn fare (Army Of The Dead).

Aaron Dominguez

Dominguez plays fellow recruit Castro, who finds himself peer pressured into hazing French while at boot camp. Outside of The Inspection, Dominguez is probably best known for playing Oscar, the love interest of Selena Gomez’s Mabel in the first season of Hulu’s mystery-comedy hit, Only Murders In The Building.

Eman Esfandi

Esfandi gives a heartbreaking performance as Ismail, a Muslim recruit who finds some common ground with French after being alienated by the others. The actor has also appeared in the Oscar-nominated King Richard, and is set for an upcoming mystery role in Ashoka, the Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars series for Disney+.

Aubrey Joseph

Image Credit: Getty Images

Joseph plays tough-guy Boles, who provides some comic relief in The Inspection when his bravado proves to be a mask for plenty of insecurities. The star got his career started at a young age, playing Simba on Broadway’s The Lion King, and has since played Marvel hero Cloak in a number of TV series.

Andrew Kai

As Ryan Label, Kai plays another recruit dealing with some personal demons, who is torn when French becomes the subject of bullying. The actor is the son of former male model Tom Tripodi, and has been working steadily since 2016, including roles in FBI: Most Wanted and the ’20 remake of Valley Girl.

McCaul Lombardi

Here’s a situation where we’re inclined to separate the art from the artist. Don’t get us wrong, Lombardi delivers a fantastic performance in The Inspection, but his character, Harvey, is a complete jerk. Thankfully, in real life, the actor (who has also appeared in indies American Honey and Patti Cake$) seems like a really sweet guy.

Bokeem Woodbine

Image Credit: Getty Images

Woodbine plays hard-nosed Marine training instructor Leland Laws, who runs his boot camp like a… well, like a boot camp. With an impressive career that stretches back 20 years, Woodbine is a prolific character actor with memorable turns in Fargo season two, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Queen & Slim, and so much more.