the slayage

Jeremy Pope, Ronnie Woo, Ricky Martin & more: The most sickening looks from the GLAAD Media Awards

By
Jeremy Pope, Ronnie Woo, Ricky Martin at the GLAAD Media Awards
credit: Getty Images

The LGBTQ+ community showed out in all their red carpet finery at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Some of the night’s biggest TV winners included The White Lotus, A League of Their Own, and 9-1-1 Lone Star, while Bros and The Inspection took home top honors in the film categories.

Queer allies Christina Aguilera and Bad Bunny received special honors for their advocacy work, while Jeremy Pope was lauded with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of queer people and issues.

The red carpet featured a parade of head-turning style slays including lots of male cleavage, shimmering fits, and a couple of very important fashion statements.

Check out the fiercest lewks from the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards below:

Rafael L. Silva

Call a medic because the 9-1-1 Lone Star hunk is making us hyperventilate with his plunging décolletage.

Joel Kim Booster

The first shirtless blazer lewk of the night giving geometric angles for your nerves!

Charlie Carver

It would have been an American Horror Story if Charlie had worn a shirt & deprived us of this view.

Ronnie Woo

Ronnie Woo on the red carpet at the GLAAD Awards
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Three times and it’s officially a trend. Burn all your shirts this summer, fellas!

Harvey Guillen

The What We Do in the Shadows star is serving all the drama and we can’t get enough!

Carmen Carrera

Sheer beauty.

Zaya Wade & Gabrielle Union

Apparently, being a fashion icon runs in the family.

Frankie Grande

He’s serving matador realness & that’s no bull.

Related

Here are all the looks you didn’t see on the ‘Drag Race’ runway (so far)

Some of the best looks from ‘Drag Race’ season 15 didn’t even make it to the main stage!

Christina Aguilera

Beautiful, indeed.

Bad Bunny & Ricky Martin

We need this Puerto Rican Papi Tour to become a reality. Ahora!

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope at the GLAAD Media Awards
credit: Getty Images

Our fashion king never disappoints.

Margaret Cho

Cho keeps it rock-and-roll casual chic because she can.

Blu del Barrio

The Star Trek: Discovery star is a hero in every galaxy.

Diplo & Orville Peck

This photo is totally not not gay!

Michael Turchin, Lance Bass, Shangela, Gleb Savchenko

Boy bands, drag and Dancing with the Stars. A queer trinity for the ages.

Johnny Sibilly

Johnny ate up every morsel of this Miami Vice meets T-Boz in “Creep” electric blue satin fantasy.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz can wear white before & after Labor Day and any day he damn wishes! Lawd have mercy!

Robert Sepúlveda Jr.

Is was definitely nippy out last night, y’all.

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Jennifer Coolidge

When Mother met MOTHER.

Samantha Lux

YouTube sensation Samantha Lux always keeps it real and especially on International Transgender Day of Visibility.