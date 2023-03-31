Jeremy Pope, Ronnie Woo, Ricky Martin & more: The most sickening looks from the GLAAD Media Awards

credit: Getty Images

The LGBTQ+ community showed out in all their red carpet finery at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Some of the night’s biggest TV winners included The White Lotus, A League of Their Own, and 9-1-1 Lone Star, while Bros and The Inspection took home top honors in the film categories.

Queer allies Christina Aguilera and Bad Bunny received special honors for their advocacy work, while Jeremy Pope was lauded with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of queer people and issues.

The red carpet featured a parade of head-turning style slays including lots of male cleavage, shimmering fits, and a couple of very important fashion statements.

Check out the fiercest lewks from the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards below:

Rafael L. Silva

Call a medic because the 9-1-1 Lone Star hunk is making us hyperventilate with his plunging décolletage.

Joel Kim Booster

The first shirtless blazer lewk of the night giving geometric angles for your nerves!

Charlie Carver

It would have been an American Horror Story if Charlie had worn a shirt & deprived us of this view.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Three times and it’s officially a trend. Burn all your shirts this summer, fellas!

Harvey Guillen

The What We Do in the Shadows star is serving all the drama and we can’t get enough!

Carmen Carrera

Sheer beauty.

Zaya Wade & Gabrielle Union

Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.



More ? #GLAADmediaawards ? https://t.co/Hn0Y9YEPA7 pic.twitter.com/spA7S3vvIu — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) March 31, 2023

Apparently, being a fashion icon runs in the family.

Frankie Grande

.@FrankieJGrande at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles #GLAADawards pic.twitter.com/X2kYkmOnwW — Award Show Update. (@AwardShowUpdate) March 31, 2023

He’s serving matador realness & that’s no bull.

Christina Aguilera

Beautiful, indeed.

Bad Bunny & Ricky Martin

Bad Bunny y Ricky Martin en los GLAAD Awards. ? pic.twitter.com/7xguknhqfz — Bunny’s Network (@badbunnynetwork) March 31, 2023

We need this Puerto Rican Papi Tour to become a reality. Ahora!

Jeremy Pope

credit: Getty Images

Our fashion king never disappoints.

Margaret Cho

Cho keeps it rock-and-roll casual chic because she can.

Blu del Barrio

The Star Trek: Discovery star is a hero in every galaxy.

Diplo & Orville Peck

This photo is totally not not gay!

Michael Turchin, Lance Bass, Shangela, Gleb Savchenko

From Shangela’s Instagram story (March 30, 2023): pic.twitter.com/6vqUlkGy9E — Briana loves Lansten ? (@LanceBassLove) March 31, 2023

Boy bands, drag and Dancing with the Stars. A queer trinity for the ages.

Johnny Sibilly

Johnny ate up every morsel of this Miami Vice meets T-Boz in “Creep” electric blue satin fantasy.

Wilson Cruz can wear white before & after Labor Day and any day he damn wishes! Lawd have mercy!

Robert Sepúlveda Jr.

Is was definitely nippy out last night, y’all.

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Jennifer Coolidge

sarah michelle gellar & jennifer coolidge ?? pic.twitter.com/AT4Gzdoho4 — ? (@ibuffysummers) March 31, 2023

When Mother met MOTHER.

Samantha Lux

YouTube sensation Samantha Lux always keeps it real and especially on International Transgender Day of Visibility.