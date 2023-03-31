Jeremy Pope, Ronnie Woo, Ricky Martin & more: The most sickening looks from the GLAAD Media Awards

The LGBTQ+ community showed out in all their red carpet finery at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Some of the night’s biggest TV winners included The White Lotus, A League of Their Own, and 9-1-1 Lone Star, while Bros and The Inspection took home top honors in the film categories.
Queer allies Christina Aguilera and Bad Bunny received special honors for their advocacy work, while Jeremy Pope was lauded with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of queer people and issues.
The red carpet featured a parade of head-turning style slays including lots of male cleavage, shimmering fits, and a couple of very important fashion statements.
Check out the fiercest lewks from the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards below:
Rafael L. Silva
Call a medic because the 9-1-1 Lone Star hunk is making us hyperventilate with his plunging décolletage.
Joel Kim Booster
The first shirtless blazer lewk of the night giving geometric angles for your nerves!
Charlie Carver
It would have been an American Horror Story if Charlie had worn a shirt & deprived us of this view.
Ronnie Woo
Three times and it’s officially a trend. Burn all your shirts this summer, fellas!
Harvey Guillen
The What We Do in the Shadows star is serving all the drama and we can’t get enough!
Carmen Carrera
Sheer beauty.
Zaya Wade & Gabrielle Union
Apparently, being a fashion icon runs in the family.
Frankie Grande
He’s serving matador realness & that’s no bull.
Christina Aguilera
Beautiful, indeed.
Bad Bunny & Ricky Martin
We need this Puerto Rican Papi Tour to become a reality. Ahora!
Jeremy Pope
Our fashion king never disappoints.
Margaret Cho
Cho keeps it rock-and-roll casual chic because she can.
Blu del Barrio
The Star Trek: Discovery star is a hero in every galaxy.
Diplo & Orville Peck
This photo is totally not not gay!
Michael Turchin, Lance Bass, Shangela, Gleb Savchenko
Boy bands, drag and Dancing with the Stars. A queer trinity for the ages.
Johnny Sibilly
Johnny ate up every morsel of this Miami Vice meets T-Boz in “Creep” electric blue satin fantasy.
Wilson Cruz
Wilson Cruz can wear white before & after Labor Day and any day he damn wishes! Lawd have mercy!
Robert Sepúlveda Jr.
Is was definitely nippy out last night, y’all.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Jennifer Coolidge
When Mother met MOTHER.
Samantha Lux
YouTube sensation Samantha Lux always keeps it real and especially on International Transgender Day of Visibility.