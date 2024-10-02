Jeremy Pope’s ‘Beauty’ secret, a new queer It Couple & all the best LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day?The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead.Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
Heartstopper, Season 3 — Oct. 3 (Netflix): Prepare to be charmed by the ongoing romantic adventures of Nick (Kit Connor), Charlie (Joe Locke), and they’re lovable group of friends.
Hold Your Breath — Oct. 3 (Hulu): “Mother” Sarah Paulson plays a Dust Bowl-era parent whose family’s rural home is haunted by a mysterious presence that lives in the dust.
House Of Spoils — Oct. 3 (Prime Video): Ariana DeBose stars as a promising chef whose ambitious new restaurant may or may not be haunted by the spirit of a vengeful witch.
The Legend Of Vox Machina, Season 3 — Oct. 3 (Prime Video): From the world of Dungeons & Dragons comes this adult animation fantasy adventure, featuring tons of queer heroes to root for.
Joker: Folie à Deux — Oct. 4 (Theaters):Lady Gaga stars in this supervillain sequel opposite Joaquin Phoenix, and really her musical numbers are the only reason we’re curious about this one.
It’s What’s Inside — Oct. 4 (Netflix): Colman Domingo & his husband Raùl produced this inventive horror about a group of friends who play a party game with some wild, body-swapping twists.
The Franchise — Oct. 6 (HBO/Max):Veep creator Armando Ianucci’s satire from the set of a disastrous superhero franchise movie, with queer co-stars Isaac Cole Powell & Ruaridh Mollica.
HOT TO GO: Inexhaustible TV producer Ryan Murphy has lined up a new project at FX called The Beauty, a comic book adaptation about a mysterious STD that turns those infected beautiful. The cast attached thus far is appropriately gorgeous, including Jeremy Pope, Evan Peters, & Anthony Ramos. [Deadline]
BUCKLE UP: This past weekend, queer folks from all over busted out their leathers and descended on San Francisco for the Folsom Street Fair, an annual celebration of all things kinky and alternative… so naturally it’s stirred up a new wave of discourse online about sex & sexuality. [INTO]
SINGING OUT: You’ve never seen anything like Emilia Pérez, the wild musical drama about a cartel boss who transitions and tries to make good for her dark past, featuring Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, & trans star Karla Sofía Gascón in a role that could make LGBTQ+ Oscar history. Check out the thrilling new trailer below:
GETTING CHEEKY: On his press tour for the making-of-SNL dramedy Saturday Night, Dylan O’Brien has been giving the gays everything, from an eye-popping short-shorts tease to a hint that the movie Titanic might have prompted his bisexual awakening. [Queerty]
REQUIRED VIEWING: Comedy legend Will Ferrell and his trans friend Harper Steele‘s road trip doc Will & Harper is now streaming on Netflix, and the timing is not accidental—both reveal they pushed for a pre-Election Day release so that families could have “important discussions in their living rooms.” [LGBTQNation]
POWER COUPLE: There’s an adorable new queer couple in Hollywood, and the internet can hardly contain its excitement: My Old Ass breakout Maisy Stella and The Last Of Us badass Bella Ramsey have gone Instagram official!
LIZA’S BACK: Drag superstar Alaska’s hit, Queerties Award-winning Drag: The Musical is gearing up for an Off-Broadway run in NYC starting Oct. 21, and they’ve tapped a true all-star talent as a producing partner: the legendary Liza Minelli, who promises to be at every performance! [Drag The Musical]
FRESHLY BREWED: Pop star Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso” was our irrefutable Song Of The Summer, but now it’s becoming an unlikely “nonbinary anthem” thanks to… Kidz Bop!? You read that right! [INTO]
SUFFER FOR FASHION: Music whiz Charlie Puth is taking a break from thirst-trapping to star in his very own comedy, The Charlie Puth Show, arriving on The Roku Channel on Oct. 6. The self-parodying series finds the star enlisting the help of a new Gen Z assistant and some famous friends to help him “capture the zeitgeist,” including Queer Eye style icon Tan France, who dishes out some helpful tips in this Queerty exclusive clip.
A REAL SCREAM: Get ready to slay the (haunted) house down in Revry’s first annual Halloween Ball on Oct. 15, an International Vogue League event where some of of the most jaw-dropping talent from the ballroom scene compete in a seasonally spooky soirée, hosted by Dashaun Wesley & Jack Mizrahi. [Revry]
REBEL REBEL: Writer William Bast’s ’06 memoir Surviving James Dean alleged he had a years-long secret romance with the titular Hollywood icon before he tragically passed at the age of 24. Now, gay filmmaker Guy Guido has optioned the rights to the book, planning to bring their love affair to the big screen. [Queerty]
BARK BARK BARK!: Christmas comes way early in the first trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reign’s erotic drama Babygirl, starring the great Nicole Kidman as a high-powered businesswoman who begins a kinky affair with her employee played by IRL babygirl—and everybody’s crush—Harris Dickinson.
Money doesn’t grow on trees, but Monét just might! Drag Race All Star winner Monét X Change just keeps giving and giving with her new weekly chat show, Monét Talks, premiering Oct. 4 in both podcast and video form. As if Sibling Rivalry with Bob The Drag Queen, her Dropout variety show Monét’s Slumber Party, and touring the world as a hilarious drag diva with a killer voice weren’t enough, the icon’s newest project will see her going deep with some incredible guests, spilling the tea and sharing their juiciest stories. Welcoming in a roster of names like Orville Peck, Kerri Colby, Kid Fury—and ever a few of her exes!—Monét’s new gig is about to be a real gag. Check out this special sneak peek below:
