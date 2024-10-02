Jeremy Pope’s ‘Beauty’ secret, a new queer It Couple & all the best LGBTQ+ releases this week

Culture Catch-Up

HOT TO GO: Inexhaustible TV producer Ryan Murphy has lined up a new project at FX called The Beauty, a comic book adaptation about a mysterious STD that turns those infected beautiful. The cast attached thus far is appropriately gorgeous, including Jeremy Pope, Evan Peters, & Anthony Ramos. [Deadline]

BUCKLE UP: This past weekend, queer folks from all over busted out their leathers and descended on San Francisco for the Folsom Street Fair, an annual celebration of all things kinky and alternative… so naturally it’s stirred up a new wave of discourse online about sex & sexuality. [INTO]

SINGING OUT: You’ve never seen anything like Emilia Pérez, the wild musical drama about a cartel boss who transitions and tries to make good for her dark past, featuring Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, & trans star Karla Sofía Gascón in a role that could make LGBTQ+ Oscar history. Check out the thrilling new trailer below:

GETTING CHEEKY: On his press tour for the making-of-SNL dramedy Saturday Night, Dylan O’Brien has been giving the gays everything, from an eye-popping short-shorts tease to a hint that the movie Titanic might have prompted his bisexual awakening. [Queerty]

REQUIRED VIEWING: Comedy legend Will Ferrell and his trans friend Harper Steele‘s road trip doc Will & Harper is now streaming on Netflix, and the timing is not accidental—both reveal they pushed for a pre-Election Day release so that families could have “important discussions in their living rooms.” [LGBTQNation]

POWER COUPLE: There’s an adorable new queer couple in Hollywood, and the internet can hardly contain its excitement: My Old Ass breakout Maisy Stella and The Last Of Us badass Bella Ramsey have gone Instagram official!

just saw maisy stella’s ig stories, stop this is too sweet.. warmest birthday wishes to bella, i adore them sm pic.twitter.com/uCUVN7CfMf — cath ? (@gloxxcub) September 26, 2024

LIZA’S BACK: Drag superstar Alaska’s hit, Queerties Award-winning Drag: The Musical is gearing up for an Off-Broadway run in NYC starting Oct. 21, and they’ve tapped a true all-star talent as a producing partner: the legendary Liza Minelli, who promises to be at every performance! [Drag The Musical]

FRESHLY BREWED: Pop star Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso” was our irrefutable Song Of The Summer, but now it’s becoming an unlikely “nonbinary anthem” thanks to… Kidz Bop!? You read that right! [INTO]

SUFFER FOR FASHION: Music whiz Charlie Puth is taking a break from thirst-trapping to star in his very own comedy, The Charlie Puth Show, arriving on The Roku Channel on Oct. 6. The self-parodying series finds the star enlisting the help of a new Gen Z assistant and some famous friends to help him “capture the zeitgeist,” including Queer Eye style icon Tan France, who dishes out some helpful tips in this Queerty exclusive clip.

A REAL SCREAM: Get ready to slay the (haunted) house down in Revry’s first annual Halloween Ball on Oct. 15, an International Vogue League event where some of of the most jaw-dropping talent from the ballroom scene compete in a seasonally spooky soirée, hosted by Dashaun Wesley & Jack Mizrahi. [Revry]

REBEL REBEL: Writer William Bast’s ’06 memoir Surviving James Dean alleged he had a years-long secret romance with the titular Hollywood icon before he tragically passed at the age of 24. Now, gay filmmaker Guy Guido has optioned the rights to the book, planning to bring their love affair to the big screen. [Queerty]

BARK BARK BARK!: Christmas comes way early in the first trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reign’s erotic drama Babygirl, starring the great Nicole Kidman as a high-powered businesswoman who begins a kinky affair with her employee played by IRL babygirl—and everybody’s crush—Harris Dickinson.