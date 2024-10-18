TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN 1: The Upshaws star Jermelle Simon came out as gay: “I have decided that I am enough.” [Read more]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN 2: Former Nickelodeon & S.W.A.T star Carlo Arrechea came out as bisexual: “My journey is uniquely mine.” [Read more]

GANDALF THE GAY: 365 party girl Ian McKellen bounced back from his recent injury by dancing the night away at a sweaty gay club.

THE FULL PACKAGE: Cooper Koch finally revealed whether he wore a prosthetic for full-frontal shower scene in Monsters. [Read more]

FASHION LEGEND: 90-year-old Giorgio Armani opened up about his relationships with male lovers throughout his life and shared intimate details of those special romances. [Read more]

TRAILER PARK: A Muslim queen falls for a buttoned-up marketing bro in the dazzling new drag dramedy Layla, which hits U.K. cinemas on November 22. A U.S. release is still TBD.

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: TV host William Valdés finally addressed those rumors about his sexuality. [Read more]

NATIVE SON: Here’s how Black queer creatives are making a place for themselves in entertainment. [Read more]

SAY WHAT?: A risqué Marvel tweet about Joe Locke rattled people’s cages…

A Locktober reference from Disney! Please excuse me while I blow my brains out. https://t.co/dAChqaLf9h — Scott Free (@misterscottfree) October 16, 2024

THE EX-FILES: Jwan Yosef shared a rare photo with his 5-year-old son and ex-husband Ricky Martin responded. [Read more]

WHAT ABOUT LOVE?: Gay couples in LTRs shared their secrets to success. [Read more]

BLOND AMBITION: Chris Appleton shared a throwback pic from his brunette twink era plus the crazy story about how he was “discovered” by JLo.

