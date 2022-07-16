Jesse Metcalfe’s bedfellow, Chris Salvatore’s spread, & Brad Goreski’s thirst trap

This week Chris Meloni did squats and crunches in the buff, Tom Daley met Prince Charles, and monkeypox surged in New York City. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Miles McMillan stayed entertained.
Bruno Alcantara and Bryce Eilenberg got ready for Drag Race.
Brad Goreski got thirsty in Mykonos.
Jesus Marcano showed some thigh.
Matthew Camp took a bath.
Brian Justin Crum caught dreams.
Jonathan Lipnicki walked the dog.
Charlie King soaked up the sun.
Wilson Cruz stayed on the mat.
Jake Miller toasted to his tour.
Chris Salvatore wore orange.
Yona Knight-Wisdom took a sip.
Willie Gomez took a dip.
Cristiano Ronaldo pulled down.
Mehcad Brooks tried to relax.
Jack Falahee wore sunscreen.
Aaron Renfree had pizza and pasta all weekend.
Matteo Lane rocked a crop top.
Jesse Metcalfe shared his bed.
River Viiperi opened up.
Ronnie Woo stood on the couch.
And Titanius Maximus flexed.
2 Comments
SDR94103
LOL
bachy
The foreshortening on the River Viiperi image makes him look very distorted.