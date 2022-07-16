instastuds

Jesse Metcalfe’s bedfellow, Chris Salvatore’s spread, & Brad Goreski’s thirst trap

By

This week Chris Meloni did squats and crunches in the buff, Tom Daley met Prince Charles, and monkeypox surged in New York City. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Miles McMillan stayed entertained.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan)

Bruno Alcantara and Bryce Eilenberg got ready for Drag Race.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bruno Alcantara (@brunocalcantara)

Brad Goreski got thirsty in Mykonos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

Jesus Marcano showed some thigh.

Matthew Camp took a bath.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp)

Brian Justin Crum caught dreams.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BrianJustinCrum (@brianjustincrum)

Jonathan Lipnicki walked the dog.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonathan Lipnicki (@jonathanlipnicki)

Charlie King soaked up the sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHARLIE KING (@charlie_king85)

Wilson Cruz stayed on the mat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

Jake Miller toasted to his tour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Miller (@jakemiller)

Chris Salvatore wore orange.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Yona Knight-Wisdom took a sip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yona Knight-Wisdom (@yonakw)

Willie Gomez took a dip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by W I L L I E G O M E Z (@williegomez)

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled down.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Mehcad Brooks tried to relax.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehcad ᤅ (@mehcadbrooks)

Jack Falahee wore sunscreen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee)

Aaron Renfree had pizza and pasta all weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@aaronrenfree)

Matteo Lane rocked a crop top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matteo Lane (@matteolane)

Jesse Metcalfe shared his bed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jesse Metcalfe (@realjessemetcalfe)

River Viiperi opened up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RIVER (@riverviiperi)

Ronnie Woo stood on the couch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo)

And Titanius Maximus flexed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Titanius Maximus (@titaniusmaximus)