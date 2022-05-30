Jesse Tyler Ferguson just made a big announcement

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have announced they’re expecting a second child.

The men became dads to their first kid, son Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, on July 7, 2020.

Related: Jesse Tyler Ferguson is raising his son to be “gay until he decides he’s straight”

Over the weekend, actor Ferguson announced the next member of their family is due this fall.

“@justinmikita and I have some exciting news, we’re expecting number 2! Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler)



Ferguson, who shot to fame in Modern Family, also took the opportunity to announce the nonprofit he and Mikita founded, Pronoun, is making donations of $25,000 to ACLU, the National Abortion Federation, and Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Like the majority of people in this country right now, we are heartbroken at the attacks all over the country — from senseless gun violence to state by state attacks on our transgender family and an onslaught of attacks on women’s reproductive health,” said Ferguson.

“Our non-profit @pronounorg continues to raise funds for the incredible organizations on the ground fighting for LGBTQIA+ equality — which of course includes the fights for reproductive health, sensible gun reform & transgender equality — to name a few.

“We are so proud to be partnering with @shopmilimili [baby brand MiliMili], a female (mommy) owned small business made in LA, on a gorgeous custom collection of sleep sacks, crib sheets, eye masks & robes designed by queer artist @katiekaapcke with 100% of the proceeds going to PRONOUN.

“We will be using these resources to target states where reproductive health and transgender rights are currently under constant attack, starting today with a $25,000 donation each to @aclu_nationwide, @nationalabortionfederation & @everytown.”

“We are so excited to have a little one joining our growing family — and so proud to support the choice to do it.

“To shop the collection or for more information, head to www.Pronoun.org.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler)



Ferguson married actor and producer Mikita in 2013.

After enjoying success on Modern Family, Ferguson has recently been making a splash on Broadway in the revival of Take Me Out. He was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his role on the show, which is about a closeted, gay baseball player (played by Jesse Williams).

Related: Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s embarrassing coming out story is hard to beat