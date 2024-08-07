Jesse Tyler Ferguson

I had been in Las Vegas a few years earlier [pre-Modern Family], and I sort of got gay bashed a little bit. This was before… It wasn’t anything violent, but it was definitely like, there was negative energy coming at me from a couple that felt uncomfortable around me and my then-boyfriend.

I went [back] after Modern Family, and I remember feeling that same negativity initially, but then they would see who it was and they would recognize me from being, ‘Oh, I am gay, but I’m also that gay one from TV and I like that show,’ and there would be a change.

And it was really weird. Your initial [feeling] was disgust. Like, let’s process this.

But also there was this like some weird superpower that I felt like I was being protected by this role that I was also playing, and it kind of gave me this coat of armor, and I had this protection of being this character that people also loved. I don’t know, it was really weird.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson discussing on his Dinner With Me podcast about how his gay character on ‘Modern Family’ protected him from homophobes IRL.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Mikita (@justinmikita)

Related*

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated