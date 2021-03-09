Jesse Tyler Ferguson is raising his son to be “gay until he decides he’s straight”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler)

Former Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson just revealed his somewhat unorthodox approach to fatherhood: he is raising his son Beckett to be gay instead of straight.

Ferguson made the tongue-in-cheek confession to Ellen DeGeneres during a March 8 interview on her talk show. The actor, 45, opened up about raising an 8-month-old, and how it has changed his outlook on life.

“We’re raising him gay until he decides he’s straight,” Ferguson said of he and husband Justin Mikita’s approach to parenting. “On the way back from the hospital, we played Britney Spears because that was what Justin demanded we listen to, his first exposure to music.”

Related: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita throw lavish baby shower

Ferguson also added that the couple loves to play showtunes for their son, and often read him the book The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish. That said, if Beckett grows up straight, the couple will still accept him.

“Justin and I were saying, we can just tell he’s gonna be such a straight kid,” Ferguson added. “Who knows? He can do whatever he wants. I have a feeling he’s gonna wanna play football. I can just tell. I’m gonna have to learn how to do all those things.”

For Ferguson, getting to know Beckett is a day-to-day adventure, which is part of the joy of parenting.

“It’s a new person in your life and just like anyone else … you’ve gotta figure out if you like him,” the said. “It takes a little bit of time. I really do like him. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson rocketed to fame with his featured role in the original Broadway production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He became a household name in 2009 with his breakout role on the ABC sitcom Modern Family, which saw him snag five Emmy nominations.