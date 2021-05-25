Jewish Republican who accepts money from Nazis rants about forcing fish to exercise on treadmills

Former Ohio Treasurer/Republican clown Josh Mandel has once again made a complete fool of himself on social media.

The 43-year-old, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination to replace retiring Senator Rob Portman next year, recently took to Twitter to voice his outrage over wasteful government spending.

“The federal government spent over $500k trying to force fish to exercise on treadmills, an additional $150k to see if gingerbread houses are earthquake proof, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he tweeted on May 21. “Wasteful spending is robbing America’s future, it must be exposed and stopped!”

The federal government spent over $500k trying to force fish to exercise on treadmills, an additional $150k to see if gingerbread houses are earthquake proof, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Wasteful spending is robbing America’s future, it must be exposed and stopped! — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) May 21, 2021

OK, now for some much-needed context.

In regards to the fish thing, Mandel is talking about a study conducted by the University of California-San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Over the course of five years, researchers received $560,536 from the National Science Foundation to study mudskippers, an amphibious fish that can live and walk out of water.

The study lasted from 2009 to 2013. Why Mandel is making this part of his campaign platform in the 2022 midterm election is anyone’s guess, but keep in mind this is a Jewish man who happily accepts campaign donations from white nationalists and neo Nazis.

As for earthquake-proof gingerbread houses, that was a workshop held in 2016 at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. Museum patrons paid to hear local architects talk about how buildings are designed to withstand earthquakes then got to design, build, and test their own quake-proof structures built out of gingerbread.

The special event did not cost the government $150,000. That is merely the amount of federal grant money the museum receives each year. The total cost of the workshop was less than $3,500, which the museum made back in ticket sales.

Again, why Mandel is making this part of his campaign platform in the 2022 midterm election is anyone’s guess, but keep in mind this is a guy who wants to reinstate the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy even though he has two gay cousins, one of whom served in the military.

Now, the responses to Mandel’s stupid tweet…

Is this a parody account? — Tree SB 🌕✡️ ☸️ (@SmithBenedikt) May 21, 2021

Secret service for hundreds of golf trips is ok. — Tom (@Tom53050607) May 21, 2021

5th grade bully spewing white-hot rage about goldfish and gingerbread houses in order to get your vote. Ohio deserves better than this. — Kathi Domalski (@katdomalski) May 21, 2021

That story is from 2011, can’t you find something more recent to bitch about? — Sho’Nuff (@ShoNuff0385) May 21, 2021

Imagine not understanding how research works. The fish treadmill is to try and make safer, more healthy farm raised fish, and the gingerbread houses are to test new building designs in the miniature. In my opinion if we can get Mercury out of farm raised fish and safer homes, 👍. — Brian Russ (@BrianCRuss) May 21, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.