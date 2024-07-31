Jill Biden is down with Public Enemy.

Following the shock news of President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 election, the First Lady has been letting her hair down and living her best life on a solo trip cheering on Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

While FLOTUS has been meeting with athletes and families at the Summer Games, she’s also found time to strike up an unlikely friendship with a rap legend that has definitely raised some eyebrows.

Move over Snoop and Martha Stewart because Dr. Biden and Flavor Flav are coming for your gigs!

Yeah, boyeeeeee!

An iconic link-up: Flavor Flav and First Lady Jill Biden meet at women’s water polo ??



(via @jaybusbee) pic.twitter.com/ISsdf7UOD0 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 27, 2024

The 65-year-old rapper is sponsoring the US women’s water polo team and has been playing the role of “hype man” at their Olympic matches. When the First Lady turned up at one of the games, the duo instantly bonded and shared a sweet moment.

After embracing, Biden introduced the “Flavor of Love” star to her entourage and thanked him for lending his support to the water polo team.

“These girls are my girls, they work hard. They got three back-to-back gold medals,” the Public Enemy founding member said. “I’m just trying to cheer them on to get that No. 4.”

Biden fangirled all over Flav as she seemed genuinely elated to make his acquaintance. Don’t believe the hype, FLOTUS is now a rap diva!

Flav then shared a clip of their patriotic union with the caption: “I love all the support Women’s Water Polo is getting,,, ya boy is so appreciative that the First Lady came to the First Game . THANK YOU @flotus Dr. Jill Biden for all the support of you and your family.”

The love was mutual as Biden reshared their historic union with the caption: “The duo you didn’t know you needed. Love you @FlavorFlav and thank you for all of your support for women’s @USAWP. Let’s go @TeamUSA!”

Give these American icons a reality show, stat!

The duo you didn’t know you needed. Love you @FlavorFlav and thank you for all of your support for women’s @USAWP ? Let’s go @TeamUSA! https://t.co/dr7sm99MKg — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) July 27, 2024

After meeting with Flav, Biden made her way to the different Olympic venues and spent time with athletes in track and field, women’s rugby, and the men’s gymnastics team.

FLOTUS was no fool and made sure she got a pic with newly minted bronze medalists Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, Asher Hong, Paul Juda and the bespectacled wonder himself, Stephen Nedoroscik.

Twinks for Biden!

The First Lady’s Olympic sojourn began just hours after her husband delivered his first on-camera remarks to the American people following his decision to not run for reelection.

After his address from the Oval Office, FLOTUS shared a handwritten note that expressed her sincere thanks to all of the president’s supporters through the years and urged them to get behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

“To those who never wavered, to those who refused to doubt, to those who always believed, my heart is full of gratitude,” she wrote in a statement posted to her personal account on X (formerly Twitter). “Thank you for the trust you put in Joe—now it’s time to put that trust in Kamala.”

The First Lady is now back at the White House and has rejoined President Biden as he continues to lead the nation for the next six months.

Now all eyes are on FLOTUS for her next collab with Flav!

SUNDAY IN DC ?????@POTUS & FLOTUS reunite at the WH this afternoon ? pic.twitter.com/B0glJBslGJ — GeorgiaPeach OG Biden for Harris ?? (@ChrisFromGA68) July 28, 2024