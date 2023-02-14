Jill Biden’s “Valentine to the country” on the White House lawn has conservatives mad as hell

It’s Valentine’s Day so, of course, First Lady Jill Biden had to recognize it. It’s one of her favorite holidays, after all. She loves love. She tweets about it all the time…

And she has the word bedazzled on the back of her designer jackets…

This morning, Dr. Biden posted a sweet Valentine’s Day message on her official Twitter page.

“This Valentine’s Day, I hope you reach out to each other with open hearts and helping hands,” she tweeted, along with a photo of the colorful display she had installed on the North lawn of the White House overnight to surprise her husband this morning.

The display, which she says is a “Valentine to the country”, features handprints of military kids from the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum in New York, where Dr. Biden visited as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families two weeks ago.

It also includes wooden artwork of the White House’s four-legged residents–Willow the cat and Commander the German Shepherd.

This Valentine’s Day, I hope you reach out to each other with open hearts and helping hands. ? pic.twitter.com/jCUeHqmoXf — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2023

Cute, right?

Well, apparently all Dr. Biden’s lovey-dovey stuff was too much for her conservative critics to take. They’ve been responding to her tweet about opening hearts and extending helping hands to others with their usual messages of anger, bitterness, and hate.

Puke — BigJohn (@JWeitzelDS_VET) February 14, 2023

You and your husband are LIARS. — Toni M (@FreedomSeeker71) February 14, 2023

pic.twitter.com/hD2Z4nunTK — Tom🍺Maybe they commit more crimes Paris (@ConquistadorTom) February 14, 2023

This Valentine’s Day, I wish Joe Biden would resign. — Tessa Marki (@tessa_marki) February 14, 2023

Why don’t you practice what you preach, and show some love to our country! Just saying…🤦🏻‍♀️ — ProudAmericanHumanWithNoWords (@TraceyTweeter73) February 14, 2023

Did you change his diaper for Valentines Day? — texas_does_it_better (@chadkillsfish) February 14, 2023

Are going to make out Kamal’s husband again? — Drew P Bewbs (@DrewPBewbs) February 14, 2023

How much was Joe paying you to be his babysitter — Jack Ryan (@spyderrider01) February 14, 2023

I can’t think of anything nice to say. — Dan H (@dalsx11) February 14, 2023

What kind, loving, tender-hearted people! ❤️

Last year, Dr. Biden decorated the North Lawn with a huge wooden heart inscribed with Corinthians 13:13: “Three things will last forever — faith, hope, and love — and the greatest of these is love.” The year before that, the display featured three giant, hand-painted hearts that read “love,” “hope,” and “unity”.