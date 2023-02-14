Jill Biden’s “Valentine to the country” on the White House lawn has conservatives mad as hell

It’s Valentine’s Day so, of course, First Lady Jill Biden had to recognize it. It’s one of her favorite holidays, after all. She loves love. She tweets about it all the time…
And she has the word bedazzled on the back of her designer jackets…
This morning, Dr. Biden posted a sweet Valentine’s Day message on her official Twitter page.
“This Valentine’s Day, I hope you reach out to each other with open hearts and helping hands,” she tweeted, along with a photo of the colorful display she had installed on the North lawn of the White House overnight to surprise her husband this morning.
The display, which she says is a “Valentine to the country”, features handprints of military kids from the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum in New York, where Dr. Biden visited as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families two weeks ago.
It also includes wooden artwork of the White House’s four-legged residents–Willow the cat and Commander the German Shepherd.
Cute, right?
Well, apparently all Dr. Biden’s lovey-dovey stuff was too much for her conservative critics to take. They’ve been responding to her tweet about opening hearts and extending helping hands to others with their usual messages of anger, bitterness, and hate.
Puke— BigJohn (@JWeitzelDS_VET) February 14, 2023
You and your husband are LIARS.— Toni M (@FreedomSeeker71) February 14, 2023
February 14, 2023
This Valentine’s Day, I wish Joe Biden would resign.— Tessa Marki (@tessa_marki) February 14, 2023
Why don’t you practice what you preach, and show some love to our country! Just saying…🤦🏻♀️— ProudAmericanHumanWithNoWords (@TraceyTweeter73) February 14, 2023
Did you change his diaper for Valentines Day?— texas_does_it_better (@chadkillsfish) February 14, 2023
🖕🏼🤡— SpaceBacon 🥓🥃 (@SpaceBalls24k) February 14, 2023
Are going to make out Kamal’s husband again?— Drew P Bewbs (@DrewPBewbs) February 14, 2023
How much was Joe paying you to be his babysitter— Jack Ryan (@spyderrider01) February 14, 2023
I can’t think of anything nice to say.— Dan H (@dalsx11) February 14, 2023
What kind, loving, tender-hearted people! ❤️
Last year, Dr. Biden decorated the North Lawn with a huge wooden heart inscribed with Corinthians 13:13: “Three things will last forever — faith, hope, and love — and the greatest of these is love.” The year before that, the display featured three giant, hand-painted hearts that read “love,” “hope,” and “unity”.
Kangol2
Cons are very angry that their beloved Don the Con was a complete failure as president, from Covid-19 to the economy to foreign relations to everything, and outdid himself with his second major actor of treason, trying to overthrow a US federal election (and state elections) that he lost soundly. Like that viral fungus in The Last of Us, Biden’s legislative successes, including an improving economy, and steady returning the US to some level of stability is turning the Cons’ brains to mush. It happens whenever we get a Democratic president, at least since FDR, and then we end up saddled with a Republican who leaves a lot to everything in shambles for a Democratic successor to clean up, again.
DBMC
Conservatives are so easily triggered. Such snowflakes.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
Happy Valentines Day to you to Mrs. Biden. Hopefully your husband snuck out to buy you a box of chocolates and didn’t scream in horror at just how little candy these companies are putting in the boxes. I picked up a $15 box of candy yesterday at Walmart and immediately put it down after I shook it. $15 for what felt like all of ten pieces of candy was a bit much in my opinion.
Peter
Walmart…where America shops for fine chocolate.
DBMC
Hey Sister Bertha! Happy Valentines Day to you. Why don’t you go to a better place than Walmart of buy you candy. Check out Sees!
DuMaurier
I’m tired of See’s but I still go there because it’s easy.
I’ve never set foot in Wal-Mart but I’d think when it comes to candy you could rely on quantity if nothing else.
Kangol2
It’s shrinkflation and many companies are engaging in it because they know they can get away with it.
RIGay
All good American Christians, I see.
james7
I admire the first family and so glad Joe is President. If Donald Trump was still President he would be sending American troops to fight WITH the Russians against Ukraine. Don was in Putin’s pocket and would do as commanded.
Mack
I believe that as well.
GrizzleyMichael
Someone jealous because they aren’t loved and never will be loved
Just.my.opinion
There sure are a lot of horrible, hateful people in this world. It is so sad.
Peter
Can’t expect much from braindead trump supporters, and they always rise to the occasion.