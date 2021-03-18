awkward

Jim Jordan slams Biden on Twitter only to be reminded of his college wrestling gay sex abuse scandal

By

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is the latest homophobic lawmaker to have an idiotic tweet completely blow up in his face.

Yesterday, Jordan took to Twitter to invoke the words of Ronald Reagan while criticizing Joe Biden.

“President Reagan: ‘The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.'” he tweeted. “President Biden: ‘Help is on the way.'”

OK, there is sooooo much to unpack here.

First, it’s a little weird that a sitting member of Congress (for the last 14 years!) doesn’t think it’s his job to be a public servant and help people. But aside from that, Jordan is currently at the center of a college wrestling gay sex abuse scandal that’s been haunting him for going on three years now.

Related: Rep. Jim Jordan’s college wrestling gay sex abuse scandal is once again coming back to haunt him

In 2018, Jordan was accused of not helping male athletes by ignoring allegations of sexual misconduct against the team doctor when he worked as assistant coach for the Ohio State wrestling team. Not only that, but he was also accused of aiding and abetting in the cover-up.

Related: Yet another college wrestler comes forward to accuse Rep. Jim Jordan of ignoring sexual abuse

Jordan, a staunch Trump loyalist and vehement homophobe, has long denied the allegations and swears that he never witnessed any abuse take place or participated in a cover-up, despite the school paying over $40 million in settlements to more than 160 victims.

The fact that he doesn’t think it’s a person in power’s job to “help” people in need is alarming, to say the least.

And now, the responses…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.