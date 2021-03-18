Jim Jordan slams Biden on Twitter only to be reminded of his college wrestling gay sex abuse scandal

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is the latest homophobic lawmaker to have an idiotic tweet completely blow up in his face.

Yesterday, Jordan took to Twitter to invoke the words of Ronald Reagan while criticizing Joe Biden.

“President Reagan: ‘The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.'” he tweeted. “President Biden: ‘Help is on the way.'”

OK, there is sooooo much to unpack here.

First, it’s a little weird that a sitting member of Congress (for the last 14 years!) doesn’t think it’s his job to be a public servant and help people. But aside from that, Jordan is currently at the center of a college wrestling gay sex abuse scandal that’s been haunting him for going on three years now.

In 2018, Jordan was accused of not helping male athletes by ignoring allegations of sexual misconduct against the team doctor when he worked as assistant coach for the Ohio State wrestling team. Not only that, but he was also accused of aiding and abetting in the cover-up.

Jordan, a staunch Trump loyalist and vehement homophobe, has long denied the allegations and swears that he never witnessed any abuse take place or participated in a cover-up, despite the school paying over $40 million in settlements to more than 160 victims.

The fact that he doesn’t think it’s a person in power’s job to “help” people in need is alarming, to say the least.

And now, the responses…

Idk. I’d maybe go with “I’m Jim Jordan and I’m your new wrestling coach.” 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) March 17, 2021

More terrifying nine words. “Don’t worry about being sexually molested, Jordan will help!” We see how you handle your jobs Gym, you did nothing for those kids, you did nothing for Americans. You actually voted AGAINST helping. And you’re a hack for quoting Reagan. @Jim_Jordan https://t.co/u3sUnOTwPl — Titus (@TitusNation) March 18, 2021

If you are so against the government, why are you employed by it? — Nathan Max (@natemax) March 18, 2021

Well, Reagan was wrong, so there’s that. The nine most terrifying words are actually “I saw boys being abused and I did nothing.” — Thom Bird (@ThomboyD) March 17, 2021

Thousands of people were dying of AIDS in the 1980s terrified & lonely as Ronald Reagan and his government abandoned them. https://t.co/xcAWPyLmfK — Taniel (@Taniel) March 18, 2021

That's one thing that is consistent about #GymJordan. He refuses to help those he actually gets paid to serve. — CarrieT ? (@UclaBruin1998) March 18, 2021

Thousands of Gay men, an entire generation, are dead because Ronald Reagan was terrified to say a word to help them! https://t.co/lseiZDU2S3 — JerseyCraig (@Jersey_Craig) March 18, 2021

Gee Gym, I think those Ohio State wrestlers would have welcomed your help, rather than having you ignore the abuse. 🙁 — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) March 17, 2021

Reagan, famous for handling public health crises well https://t.co/if5DsaEMsV — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 18, 2021

The most terrifying words in the English language are, “I’m Jim Jordan and I’m your wrestling coach.” — JRehling (@JRehling) March 17, 2021

When someone is in danger, Jim Jordan is still a fan of looking the other way https://t.co/frG7iOFuVx — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 18, 2021

If that’s what you believe then why are you in government? Give up your salary and go away. — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) March 17, 2021

But help wasn’t on the way for those young men pic.twitter.com/DnRC6UvGwa — Donald’s Pandemic (@MustweSuffer) March 17, 2021

