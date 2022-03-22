Jim Jordan’s dumb tweet about SCOTUS hearings backfires spectacularly

Rep. Jim Jordan took to Twitter Monday to urge people to remember the past, prompting scores of replies about things he likely hopes they forget.

Weighing in on the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, the homophobic lawmaker tweeted: “Don’t forget what Democrats did to Brett Kavanaugh.”

Kavanaugh faced questions in 2018 about accusations of sexual assault from his high school and college years, which he heatedly denied. He was confirmed to the Supreme Court in a 50-48 vote.

But commenters seemed less concerned about Kavanaugh being questioned about his alleged assaults than they were with Jordan’s own sketchy past.

Specifically, his ever-shifting story about whether or not he communicated with former President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

JimBro can’t remember how many times he spoke with the President during an insurrection, but can somehow remember every moment from a multi day confirmation hearing. Ok then. https://t.co/TpmvgEYTJ1 — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) March 21, 2022

We won’t forget you lied about your phone calls w/Trump on Jan. 6th when MAGA terrorists assaulted Capitol.

We won’t forget you voted to decertify Electoral Votes to overturn 2020 election.

We won’t forget you voted twice to acquit Trump of abuse of office & contempt of Congress. https://t.co/WEIsuId1lO — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) March 21, 2022

Hey Jim Jordan, Liz Cheney has your text messages. You should be very worried right now. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 22, 2022

Others opted not to “forget” about Jordan’s time as assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, when he was accused of ignoring molestation claims about the team doctor.

Don’t forget what Jim Jordan did to hundreds of OSU athletes. pic.twitter.com/026g6he4nr — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 21, 2022

Don’t forget what Coach Strauss did to wrestlers at Ohio State. George Clooney certainly hasn’t forgotten, Gym Jordan pic.twitter.com/Qry9SVCKhL — Tara Dublin 🇺🇦🌻 (@taradublinrocks) March 21, 2022

Jim Jordan accused of ‘begging’ former Ohio State wrestler not to support reports of sexual abuse https://t.co/XJK8Pf0Uld — Shar G (@hapkidogal) March 21, 2022

Which ironically is one way to forget what you did at Ohio State. https://t.co/Uf4Rho2aLd — Libertarian Party OH (@LPOhio) March 22, 2022

He cried and said he loved beer “Jim Jordan called me crying, groveling, begging me to go against my brother, begging me, crying for a half-hour,” DiSabato said Wednesday. “That’s the kind of cover-up that’s going on there.” https://t.co/fje0CtU2go — LC 🌊 🆘 (@AZDem_w_Dogs) March 22, 2022

Don’t forget what Gym Jordan did to his students. https://t.co/zapWGDbnxL — Jen Henry 🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@jenresisted) March 21, 2022