Jim Jordan’s dumb tweet about SCOTUS hearings backfires spectacularly

Rep. Jim Jordan took to Twitter Monday to urge people to remember the past, prompting scores of replies about things he likely hopes they forget.

Weighing in on the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, the homophobic lawmaker tweeted: “Don’t forget what Democrats did to Brett Kavanaugh.”

Kavanaugh faced questions in 2018 about accusations of sexual assault from his high school and college years, which he heatedly denied. He was confirmed to the Supreme Court in a 50-48 vote.

But commenters seemed less concerned about Kavanaugh being questioned about his alleged assaults than they were with Jordan’s own sketchy past.

Specifically, his ever-shifting story about whether or not he communicated with former President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Others opted not to “forget” about Jordan’s time as assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, when he was accused of ignoring molestation claims about the team doctor.