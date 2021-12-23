Jim Jordan’s utter stupidity is on full display right now on Twitter

They say there are no dumb questions… unless your name is Jim Jordan and you’re a U.S. representative from Ohio.

The antigay congressman has been asking a lot of really dumb questions on Twitter over the past 24 hours. Let’s have a looksie…

It all started yesterday when he demanded to know why Joe Biden‘s COVID-19 plan wasn’t working.

“If Joe Biden’s #COVID19 ‘plan’ works,” he wrote, “then why doesn’t it work?”

If Joe Biden’s #COVID19 “plan” works, then why doesn’t it work? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 22, 2021

Here’s how people responded to the question…

Because of morons like you who encourage their supporters not to take the life-saving vaccine. — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 22, 2021

If Gym Jordan’s job is to create and pass bills in Congress, why hasn’t he been able to do this in the past 14 years? — Seth 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SethMcFarland87) December 22, 2021

Asks the guy who encourages supporters to resist doing anything they can to help stop the pandemic. — David Bare (@thecraftydad) December 22, 2021

Next, Jordan wanted to know why the government, which he has worked for in various capacities since 1994, isn’t more effective.

“If government is the answer,” he wrote, “then why is everything a mess?”

If government is the answer, then why is everything a mess? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 22, 2021

Now, the answers…

I would start by saying because of people like you — Sgt Strong (@R_Stone33) December 22, 2021

Gym

YOU LITERALLY WORK FOR THE GOVERNMENT!! — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) December 22, 2021

Humm. Not everything is a mess. Vaccines and boosters to keep us from getting seriously ill, record economic growth, lowest unemployment in 50 years. Wages rising. Extremely high voter engagement. Sounds like you might be the problem. — Elizabeth Coulter (@3kidpainter1) December 22, 2021

Then Jordan wanted to know why we have to keep wearing masks as the Omicron variant sweeps across the nation and more and more people are testing positive for COVID.

“Hey Fauci,” he wrote, “If masks and mandates work, why don’t they work?”

Hey Fauci, If masks and mandates work, why don’t they work? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 23, 2021

The responses…

Alone and not knowing what to do next, the congressman tweeted… — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) December 23, 2021

Hey Gym, When are you providing information to the Jan. 6 committee about your communications with Trump? Guilty much? — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 23, 2021

As we’ve said several times before, Jordan’s idiotic tweets are just a thinly-veiled attempt to distract people from the fact that the bipartisan House committee investigating January 6 has all the text messages he sent to Mark Meadows before the insurrection, including one with a suggestion for how they might overturn the 2020 election results, and that there’s a very good chance he could be found guilty of a crime.

Related: The walls are closing in around Jim Jordan

While you’re here, take a moment to re-live that time Rep. Val Demings, who is currently running to unseat Marco Rubio in the U.S. Senate, handled Jordan like a boss when he tried interrupting her on the House floor earlier this year…

It's interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it's politically convenient to do so, but not when police officers who protect us every day here at the Capitol were fighting for their lives because of the Big Lie. @HouseJudiciary pic.twitter.com/x9i9LO5AAi — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 20, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.