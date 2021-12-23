moron

Jim Jordan’s utter stupidity is on full display right now on Twitter

By

They say there are no dumb questions… unless your name is Jim Jordan and you’re a U.S. representative from Ohio.

The antigay congressman has been asking a lot of really dumb questions on Twitter over the past 24 hours. Let’s have a looksie…

It all started yesterday when he demanded to know why Joe Biden‘s COVID-19 plan wasn’t working.

If Joe Biden’s #COVID19 ‘plan’ works,” he wrote, “then why doesn’t it work?”

Here’s how people responded to the question…

Next, Jordan wanted to know why the government, which he has worked for in various capacities since 1994, isn’t more effective.

“If government is the answer,” he wrote, “then why is everything a mess?”

Now, the answers…

Then Jordan wanted to know why we have to keep wearing masks as the Omicron variant sweeps across the nation and more and more people are testing positive for COVID.

“Hey Fauci,” he wrote, “If masks and mandates work, why don’t they work?”

The responses…

As we’ve said several times before, Jordan’s idiotic tweets are just a thinly-veiled attempt to distract people from the fact that the bipartisan House committee investigating January 6 has all the text messages he sent to Mark Meadows before the insurrection, including one with a suggestion for how they might overturn the 2020 election results, and that there’s a very good chance he could be found guilty of a crime.

While you’re here, take a moment to re-live that time Rep. Val Demings, who is currently running to unseat Marco Rubio in the U.S. Senate, handled Jordan like a boss when he tried interrupting her on the House floor earlier this year…

