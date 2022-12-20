Jim Parsons reveals the problematic ’80s teen hunk that led to his sexual awakening

Beloved actor Jim Parsons’s latest revelation may leave queer fans feeling some growing pains.

On last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen engaged in his usual silly banter and prodded Parsons with a barrage of questions on random topics during a playful round of “Outside the Actor’s Studio,” a parody of the questions the late James Lipton asked thespians on the long-running series Inside the Actor’s Studio.

While Cohen began the Spoiler Alert actor’s inquisition with an innocuous question regarding the last text he sent, the next one dove into Parsons’ sexual awakening as a gay man.

“Who was the celebrity that gave you your first boner as a kid?” Cohen asked in a serious voice.

Parsons chuckled and stumbled a bit before disclosing his controversial answer.

“Look, the best guess I could probably give you is that I did think Kirk Cameron was awfully cute when I watched Growing Pains,” the 49-year-old said. “So maybe things arose then.”

Watch.

No one could fault Parsons for his teen lust at the time. Cameron’s eventual transformation into a homophobic nutjob was probably not on anyone’s bingo card back in the late ’80s.

While Cameron rose to fame as teen heartthrob Mike Seaver on the ABC sitcom Growing Pains from 1985 to 1992, he later became an Evangelical Christian and now mostly appears in right-wing “faith-based” productions.

In 2012, Cameron expressed his true colors during a CNN interview as he came out against marriage equality and called homosexuality “unnatural” and “detrimental and ultimately destructive to so many of the foundations of civilization.”

Cameron furthered highlighted his crusade against looking out for the most vulnerable in society by hosting maskless events during the height of the pandemic in 2020 to protest local and state stay-at-home mandates in California.

It’s probably safe to say Parsons, who has been married to husband Todd Spiewak since 2017, has seen his attraction to Cameron wane in the decades that have followed since his teen crush.

Besides his past feelings on out and proud religious loons, The Big Bang Theory star continued answering Cohen’s probing questions by shedding light on his worst job (bank teller), first concert (Wham!), and the actor who most intimidated him (Kevin Costner).

Parsons can currently be seen in the gay rom-com/tearjerker Spoiler Alert. Check out our interview with him and co-star Ben Aldridge below.