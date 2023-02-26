Jinkx Monsoon isn’t the only reason to see Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ right now

Jinkx Monsoon in the Broadway production of ‘Chicago.’ Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Broadway’s longest-running American musical, Chicago, recently got a booster shot by drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon.

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 has long had eyes on the stage, from their cabaret show The Vaudevillians with musical partner Major Scales to the perennial holiday favorite touring productions with BenDeLaCreme — but Broadway finally beckoned. Jinkx has bolstered Chicago’s box office since joining the company as Matron “Mama” Morton this January. The show played to 100 percent capacity the week ending February 12, with RPDR fans hovering around the stage door, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star.

With more than 10,000 performances (the production is a revival — the original Chicago, which opened in 1975, ran a respectable two years), the musical vaudeville based on real-life Jazz Age criminals has proven its staying power. Its revolving door of celebrity replacements, including, among others, Angelica Ross, Jasmine Guy, Todrick Hall, and Isaac Mizrahi, have garnered the kinds of headlines that its two lead characters, Roxie and Velma, could only wish for.

James T. Lane as Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of ‘Chicago.’ Photo by Jeremy Daniel

But Chicago is the real deal. The revival won six Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, and with good reason. Here are five of them:

All That Jazz and so much more

The score is a knock-out featuring music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. No wonder Jinkx wanted to join the company to belt out “When You’re Good to Mama” (could this video have helped her land the gig?). Kander’s seductive, jazz-infused melodies and Ebb’s biting lyrics are a theater queen’s dream.

A minimalist design with plenty of skin

The revival was originally presented as part of the New York City Center Encores! series as a staged concert. When the production transferred to Broadway, much of that minimalist design was kept intact, with an onstage orchestra (now under the dynamic musical direction of Rob Bowman) and a scantily clad ensemble. William Ivey Long’s costumes have evolved as celebrities come and go, but the core concept — fishnet stockings, gorgeous men in shirtless vests, leather, and lace — are tantalizing eye candy for those Broadway bodies.

Fantastic Fosse: hip rolls, sunburst, and broken dolls

The late great Anne Reinking, an original Fosse muse, won a Tony Award for her choreography in the style of Bob Fosse, and current dance captain David Bushman keeps the show polished as stars come and go. Having seen Chicago several times since its opening, including Jinkx’s recent arrival, the show has never looked better. Much of the company has been with the show for the long haul, but a recent performance — heightened by the drag star’s presence — felt like opening night. Fosse fanatics can look forward to Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, a retrospective of the artist’s work that begins Broadway previews on March 2, with an opening night scheduled for March 19.

The definition of a triple-threat

Bianca Marroquín and Charlotte d’Amboise in the Broadway production of ‘Chicago.’ Photo by Jeremy Daniel

One of those long-time presences among the cast is Charlotte d’Amboise, who has played Roxie Hart intermittently for over 20 years. With 11 Broadway credits, including Cassie in the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line, d’Amboise is the definition of a triple threat. Her Roxie is a conniving social climber that you can’t help but love, especially during her namesake number at the end of Act I, which combines a seductive monologue, dance, and vocal prowess framed by the male ensemble. Wow.

A tale as old as time

Narcissists existed long before social media, and Chicago’s cultural commentary, featuring a book by Ebb and Fosse, is as relevant today as its source material from 1926. Its style, infused with satire, glitz, glamour, and theatricality, makes its message that much more accessible for Broadway’s global theatergoers. A cautionary tale never looked so good.