Jinkx Monsoon’s Broadway debut, Sam’s new sewing machine, &. Steve Grand’s stache

Figure out if this video about gay diversity hires is funny, passé, or offensive, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Ana Navarro spoke out.
@gibsonoma The View co-host Ana Navarro, everybody! 🏳️🌈 #theview #ananavarro #miami #dragqueens #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Gibson Johns
Chuggs Wallis picked up his brother.
@chuggswallis POV you’re with your parents collecting your brother from the morning after… 😂 #morningafter #onenightstand ♬ original sound – Chuggs Wallis
Todrick Hall struck again
@tommyitaliano_ This isn’t the first time. Todrick used my past to threaten & blackball me. #realfriendsofweho #todrickhall #chrissalvatore #rpdr #dragrace #bigbrother ♬ original sound – TOMMY ITALIANO
Sam got a sewing machine.
@pride 9-year-old Sam gets a surprise after being bullied for his love of sewing. #sewing #sewingtiktok #surprise #surprisegift #bullying #bullyingawareness ♬ original sound – Pride
Jinkx Monsoon left the theater.
@bestiesam22 ladies and gentleman, it’s monsoon season in nyc💖 #jinkxmonsoon #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace #queenofqueens #rupaul #broadway #chicago #stagedoor #foryou #fyp @jinkxmonsoonofficial @JinkxandDeLa ♬ original sound – unhinged gay🧚
Steve Grand flexed.
@grandaxis Comin’ in hot! In my #GrandAxis ATLAS #Briefs! Soooo comfy!! #mensunderwear #guysinunderwear #guysatthegym #brief #muscle #muscleman #lockerroomvibes #flexing #bodybuilder #stevegrand ♬ Coming In Hot – Andy Mineo & Lecrae
Bunny came out as straight.
@thesoftestbunny_ Replying to @sarahm14086 ♬ original sound – thesoftestbunny_
The queer coven commandeered a pug.
@thequeerindigo #theequeercoven is trying to kill my pug! #kermit video credit @iamlogal #thequeerindigo #fy #fypシ #pug #pugs #whitelotus #whitelotusseason2 #jennifercoolidge ♬ Please these gays theyre trying to murder me – Candy Moore
And Cody Gene made art.
@_codygene Replying to @justgreatmilan this thinking is killing art. Period.😡 #aiportrait ♬ I Think I Like When It Rains – WILLIS
2 Comments
SDR94103
yes to Steve Grand. All day long.
Peter
I agree. I love Steve Grand. With the ‘stache he reminds me of the actor Milo Ventimiglia (sp.?) but he’s even better looking.