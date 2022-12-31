INSTASTUDS

Jinkx Monsoon’s hot handyman, Cody Rigsby’s party boat, & Polo Morin’s pool toys

By

This week Luke Evans and his boyfriend posted a sweet holiday greeting, a Texas burger joint posted a beefy billboard, and Shawn Mendes stripped down for an ice-cold dip. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Sterling Walker reached the peak.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Polo Morin caught a ride.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Polo Morin (@polo_morin)

Cody Rigsby went to Brazil.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cody Rigsby (@codyrigsby)

Jinkx Monsoon shared her handyman, Daniel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jinkx Monsoon (they/she) (@thejinkx)

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman got some sun.

Sam Smith took a boat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Jozea Flores flipped over.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jozea (@jozeaofficial)

Ryan O’Connell did the dishes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan O’Connell (@ryanoconn)

Matthew Mitcham explored the rainforest.

Adam Peaty got a tan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

Isaac Cole Powell jumped in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isaac Cole Powell (@isaaccolepowell)

Maluma fed the fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

David McIntosh followed the camels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Mcintosh (@king_david85)

Tom Prior snapped a selfie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Prior (@tompriorthesecond)

Bryce Willard Smithe sniffed his pits.

Alex Pettyfer and Woody Harrelson shared a hot tub.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander Pettyfer (@alexpettyfer)

Seth G took a hike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seth G (@trainersethg)

Sander Jennings sweat it out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sander Jennings (@sander_jennings)

Elliott Norris took a shower.

And Chris Olsen showed off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chris (@chrisolsen)