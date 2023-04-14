Jinkx’s call to action, Diplo takes Madonna’s ex to the rodeo, Céline returns & more: Your weekly bop roundup

Friday has crept up on us, and we all know what that means: another weekly roundup of the hottest tracks from our favorite queer and allied artists. As we head into the third week of April, there’s a lot going on in the world of music, and just in case you can’t keep up, we got you covered.

Whether you’re looking for something new to add to your playlist, looking for some bops to blast at your Coachella campsite, or just want to stay up-to-date on the latest from your favorite queer artists, you’ve come to the right place.

Let’s dive into this week’s roundup and see what the girls had to offer us this week!

“The Lavender Song” by Jinkx Monsoon

The Queen of All Queens has returned with a powerful message in the form of a new version of “The Lavender Song.” Originally written in the 1920s by Kurt Schwabach and Mischa Spoliansky, this German cabaret song was widely considered one of the world’s first queer anthems, crafted during the 1920s queer renaissance period prior to Nazi Germany’s persecution of LGBTQ+ communities. Now, Jinkx Monsoon has released a new version produced by Major Scales, and it comes at an opportune time, with its message being a call to action to fight back against the current anti-drag and anti-trans bills being pushed by conservatives in the US. A portion of the proceeds from streams and sales will support gun violence prevention initiatives across the country, taking action against the real threat to our children.

“Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” by Diplo ft. Dove Cameron & Johnny Blue Skies

Queer pop girly Dove Cameron shines on everyone’s favorite “not not gay” DJ Diplo’s new single, “Use Me (Brutal Hearts).” The track, which features country legend Sturgill Simpson as Johnny Blue Skies, sees Diplo blending his country music persona Thomas Wesley with disco influences. The accompanying music video stars Cameron and acting legend/Madonna‘s (first) ex-husband Sean Penn, performing at a neon-lit rodeo where cowboys, disco balls and pole dancers come together to create the rodeo club of our dreams. “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” is part of Diplo’s upcoming body of work, “Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant,” set to release on April 28th.

“Begin Again” by Jessie Ware

The reigning queen of South London’s disco scene has bestowed upon us a tantalizing new single, “Begin Again”, from her highly anticipated album That! Feels Good, set to grace our ears on April 28th. The track pulsates with a longing tone and boasts a brassy, disco-infused sound that is quintessential Ware, who first captured our hearts with her chart-topping album “What’s Your Pleasure?” in 2020. With lyrics like “Is this my life? / Beginning or end? / Can I start again?” it’s evident that the song was inspired by the pandemic and our deep yearning for those euphoric moments on the dance floor and beyond. This dazzling anthem will have you moving all night and leave you longing for more of the fabulous world that only Ware can create.

“Love Again” by Celine Dion

Get ready to fall in love all over again with none other than pop icon and legendary diva, Céline Dion. The queen of love ballads is back with her signature heart-wrenching melodies in the title track for the upcoming romantic drama “Love Again” starring Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The emotional song, produced by Dan Wilson and Rosaileen Scher, features gentle piano and acoustic guitar that blend perfectly with Dion’s angelic vocals. The track is set to appear in the film, which follows Chopra’s character, Mira Ray, as she mourns the loss of her fiancé and tries to move on by going on her first date since his death. And if that wasn’t enough, Dion co-stars as herself and acts as a guide to journalist Rob Burns, played by Sam Heughan.

This latest release is particularly special as it marks Dion’s first new music since she revealed her battle with the rare neurological disorder, Stiff-Person Syndrome, which causes severe muscle spasms that impact her daily life. As a result, the superstar had to postpone her tour in Europe to 2024 and cancel eight of her summer 2023 shows. Her return to the music scene is a true treat, leaving us hopeful for more to come in the future.

“mine” & “me” by Kelly Clarkson

America’s favorite idol and newly appointed queen of daytime television Kelly Clarkson has made quite a comeback, releasing two singles titled “mine” and “me”. In “mine,” she reflects on heartbreak while rebuilding her life after a divorce, singing, “I’m losing hope in love and I’ve lost all in faith,” while “me” takes a deeper dive into her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. A gospel choir joins her in the song as she exposes her former partner’s insecurity as the cause of their failed relationship. While there are many stages of grief and loss, these two songs represent the different emotional states of all of those tough feelings. The dual tracks are part of Clarkson’s upcoming tenth studio album “Chemistry”, which is set to be released on June 23rd.