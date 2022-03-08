JK Rowling celebrates International Women’s Day by sh*tting on trans people on Twitter

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has once again launched into a transphobic tirade on social media.

The 56-year-old took to Twitter to slam the Scottish government over a proposed new bill that would allow transgender people greater ease when it comes to changing their gender on government documents.

The bill, known as the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, is supported by Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Critics allege that it will allow male predators entry to women’s facilities, simply by declaring themselves transgender without any history of medical transition or gender dysphoria.

Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

The International Women’s Day tweet follows several days of other tweets on Rowling’s part attacking both the Gender Recognition Reform Bill and Sturgeon.

“The law Nicola Sturgeon’s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women,” Rowling posted on March 7. “Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused.”

“I assume this is parody?” she also posted on March 7. “Trans woman Katie Dolatowski was convicted of the attempted rape of a 10-year-old girl in 2018, a short car ride away from the Scottish parliament. The attack took place in a supermarket bathroom.” The tweet also contained a link to a since-deleted tweet offering details on the alleged attack.

On March 5, the author also posted a tweet attacking the bill.

“Exactly this,” she wrote. “The law@NicolaSturgeon‘s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women. Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused.”

She also linked to a story from Australia claiming that predatorial men now self-identify as women to enter women’s facilities and assault them.

Transphobic tweets, of course, have become just as notable as her authoring of adventures in the wizarding world. Her continued attack on trans people and transgender rights has attracted wide criticism, including from the former stars of the Harry Potter film series. Rowling also did not participate in a 20th-anniversary reunion for the film stars of the series which aired last December.