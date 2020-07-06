JK Rowling goes on Twitter tirade comparing gender transition to conversion therapy

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has gone on an anti-transgender rant yet again, this time likening hormone treatments used by transgender people to conversion therapy.

A Twitter follower posted a screenshot of Rowling liking a tweet comparing hormone replacement to conversion therapy. Rowling claimed that the screenshot was fake, though that didn’t stop her from posting a series of tweets that appeared to defend the sentiment.

“I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely,” she tweeted. “I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this. When you lie about what I believe about mental health medication and when you misrepresent the views of a trans woman for whom I feel nothing but admiration and solidarity, you cross a line.”

Related: Authors flee lit agency over JK Rowling’s anti-trans remarks

“I’ve written and spoken about my own mental health challenges,” she went on, “which include OCD, depression and anxiety. I did so recently in my essay ‘TERF Wars’. I’ve taken anti-depressants in the past and they helped me. Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests.”

When you lie about what I believe about mental health medication and when you misrepresent the views of a trans woman for whom I feel nothing but admiration and solidarity, you cross a line. 2/11 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

I’ve written and spoken about my own mental health challenges, which include OCD, depression and anxiety. I did so recently in my essay ‘TERF Wars’. I’ve taken anti-depressants in the past and they helped me. 3/11 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020