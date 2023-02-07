JK Rowling is gonna be pissed when she hears the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ video game has a trans character

The new Hogwarts Legacy game is due to arrive this Friday and early reviews reveal one surprising detail. There’s a potential trans, non-playable character in the open-world role-playing game.

Sirona Ryan is a witch who owns and runs the Three Broomsticks tavern in Hogsmeade village. When she interacts with players, she gives an insight into her background and recalls an encounter with the goblin, Lodgok.

“We met when I was waiting tables here as a student — well before I bought the place,” Sirona says. “He was cordial enough, but we weren’t friends then. His mistrust of wizardkind ran deep… Hadn’t seen him in years when he came in a few months ago. But, he recognized me instantly. Which is more than I can say for some of my own classmates. Took them a second to realize I was actually a witch, not a wizard.”

Many have taken this line, along with the character’s deep voice, as meaning they are trans.

Warner Bros, which makes the game, has so far not issued any comment.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling is arguably now as famous for her criticism of trans rights as her fictional creation. She has been scathing of legislation in Scotland that makes it easier for trans people to self-identify their gender.

In 2020, she said trans activism was “erasing the concept of sex” She wrote a lengthy essay to explain her “deep concerns about the effect the trans rights movement”. She also promoted an online store that sells merchandise bearing anti-trans phrases.

Hogwarts Legacy comes from Warner Bros. Games via its Portkey Games label.

A statement on its website says, “J.K. Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game, but as creator of the wizarding world and one of the world’s greatest storytellers, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World.

“This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling, however we have collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect.”

Many gamers have said they plan to boycott the Hogwarts Legacy in response to the views expressed by Rowling regarding trans people.

JK Rowling has not issued any comment about Sirona Ryan.

