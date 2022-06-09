JK Rowling probably wasn’t prepared for these brutal responses to her play’s Pride tweet

It’s bad enough that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s New York City and San Francisco Twitter accounts wished everyone a “Happy Pride Month” this week, but the even more tone deaf decision to use the Progress Pride flag, which incorporates the trans Pride colors into the rainbow spectrum, sent the internet into a tailspin.

The play’s author, JK Rowling, has firmly established that she is no friend to the trans community, regularly attacking their rights. Her repeated attacks have caused many LGBTQ Harry Potter fans to turn their backs on the franchise altogether.

Several commenters rose to the occasion with inspired responses, such as these ideas for Harry’s next big adventure:

Harry Potter and the Audacity of This Shit. — King Kitt, Sunshine Goblin (@IndustrialPet) June 7, 2022

Harry potter and the Lack of Situational Awareness https://t.co/WidBOEFPKD — ?????ZR1NZ03????? (@Z_R1Nzoe) June 8, 2022

Actor Anthony Rapp put all jokes aside, however, when he responded: “This tweet is the epitome of cowardice masquerading as allyship. The ultimate in virtue-signalling.

“The folks producing this show have yet to openly condemn the monstrously damaging and violent words and deeds of its playwright. Will they donate to and amplify trans rights orgs?”

This tweet is the epitome of cowardice masquerading as allyship. The ultimate in virtue signaling. The folks producing this show have yet to openly condemn the monstrously damaging & violent words & deeds of its playwright. Will they donate to & amplify trans rights orgs? https://t.co/1Vehmb7ZfT — Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) June 8, 2022

Here’s what other folks had to say:

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAA *Sigh* AHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😂 This is too funny. A Harry Potter product sporting trans colours in the flag. — Charlie Murray (@Kranitoko) June 7, 2022

First of all, lol. And indeed lmao. Also what proportion of your show’s revenue will you be giving to actually help LGBTQI people? Or are we just free advertising? — A Mad 🚬 (@DamselDystopia) June 7, 2022

No wizards at pride — Sam Humphreys 🏴🚩 (@RhetoricalHype) June 7, 2022

* JK Rowling disliked this. — Bill (@billdotmu) June 7, 2022

Siri, show me “rainbow capitalism” please. — Natalie the Iconoclast (NHS gender assessment arc) (@larilille) June 7, 2022

donate every bit of profit you make this month to trans rights charities to counteract the harm that JK has done otherwise this means nothing — Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (@mogster) June 7, 2022

This is grim guys, come on. — CD (@claireyfairy1) June 7, 2022

Uh huh. Does Joanne know you used the progress flag? pic.twitter.com/lowhCycdu6 — Bronwen🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@Bronwen85) June 7, 2022