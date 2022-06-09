JK Rowling probably wasn’t prepared for these brutal responses to her play’s Pride tweet

It’s bad enough that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s New York City and San Francisco Twitter accounts wished everyone a “Happy Pride Month” this week, but the even more tone deaf decision to use the Progress Pride flag, which incorporates the trans Pride colors into the rainbow spectrum, sent the internet into a tailspin.
The play’s author, JK Rowling, has firmly established that she is no friend to the trans community, regularly attacking their rights. Her repeated attacks have caused many LGBTQ Harry Potter fans to turn their backs on the franchise altogether.
Several commenters rose to the occasion with inspired responses, such as these ideas for Harry’s next big adventure:
Harry Potter and the Audacity of This Shit.
Harry potter and the Lack of Situational Awareness https://t.co/WidBOEFPKD
Actor Anthony Rapp put all jokes aside, however, when he responded: “This tweet is the epitome of cowardice masquerading as allyship. The ultimate in virtue-signalling.
“The folks producing this show have yet to openly condemn the monstrously damaging and violent words and deeds of its playwright. Will they donate to and amplify trans rights orgs?”
This tweet is the epitome of cowardice masquerading as allyship. The ultimate in virtue signaling. The folks producing this show have yet to openly condemn the monstrously damaging & violent words & deeds of its playwright. Will they donate to & amplify trans rights orgs? https://t.co/1Vehmb7ZfT
Here’s what other folks had to say:
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAA
*Sigh*
AHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😂 This is too funny. A Harry Potter product sporting trans colours in the flag.
First of all, lol. And indeed lmao.
Also what proportion of your show’s revenue will you be giving to actually help LGBTQI people? Or are we just free advertising?
No wizards at pride
* JK Rowling disliked this.
Siri, show me “rainbow capitalism” please.
donate every bit of profit you make this month to trans rights charities to counteract the harm that JK has done otherwise this means nothing
This is grim guys, come on.
Uh huh. Does Joanne know you used the progress flag? pic.twitter.com/lowhCycdu6
read the room
Polaro
LOL…some people will cut off their own nose to spite their face. Grow up. Not everyone loves you. And, no, trans women are not women, as much as I think they are cool, they just aren’t. Women do not have to transition…so there is that definition of what a woman is. The majority of us are getting tired of being lumped in with the left-wing nut jobs. There is a price to be paid for pushing nonsense too far and with such venom.
Flame on haters. Prove my point.
abfab
We hear you loud and clear, Lyndsey Graham. You’re common and tired. Not to mention sad and boring.
Fahd
Hypocrisy needs to be exposed whenever and wherever. There are plenty more corporate interests pretending to be allies while at the same time promoting and financing anti-gay and anti-trans causes and politicians.
A curse on @cursedchildNYC and all of this widespread hypocrisy.
It’s important to stay angry and not relativize or aide or abet this kind of duplicity.