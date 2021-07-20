JK Rowling says “hundreds” of trans activists want to rape her

Noted transphobe J.K. Rowling is terrified for her safety after being targeted by an angry mob of anonymous Twitter trolls.

In a tweet yesterday, the billionaire author claimed that “hundreds” of trans activists have threatened to “beat, rape, assassinate and bomb” her because of her never ending attacks on their community.

“Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever,” she wrote.

The alleged threats appear to be in response to a rambling 3,600-word essay Rowling published last month in which she outlined her “five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism” and said she refused to “bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm.”

In the essay, she also wrote some nonsense about a “huge explosion in young women” transitioning into men only to “regret taking steps that have, in some cases, altered their bodies irrevocably, and taken away their fertility.”

“I’ve wondered whether, if I’d been born 30 years later, I too might have tried to transition,” she wrote. “The allure of escaping womanhood would have been huge. I struggled with severe OCD as a teenager.”

Seriously, we can’t even with this woman anymore.

Here’s how people are responding to her tweet…

A reminder that JK Rowling has transphobia trending because she had some anon Twitter threats. Meanwhile transphobes are ACTUALLY stabbing trans people and people they think are trans in California because of a made up incident. — Erin, boycotting Arkansas businesses (@ErinInTheMorn) July 20, 2021

If JK Rowling refuses to identify which prominent trans activists are abusing her, how can we root them out?? How can we fix it? She wants the abuse to stop….. so hand over the names of these trans activists and we can deal with it, name and shame them……. easy right? — Joss Prior? * Pleasant to a fault *? (@joss_prior) July 20, 2021

I see JK Rowling is back on her wingardium leviobullshit — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 20, 2021

Weird, why's JK Rowling trending twice? pic.twitter.com/O6jVYwT690 — Nira La Fey (@Jallanaska) July 20, 2021

Please do NOT buy into JK Rowling's victim performance rn. She's claiming she received some anonymous Twitter threats & is dishonestly attributing them to trans folks. Meanwhile her TERF followers bullied and threatened me so relentlessly for months that I contemplated suicide. — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) July 20, 2021

I suppose now is a good time to remind everyone that JK Rowling’s essay wasn’t just transphobic, but ableist, as she used it to deny the agency of autistic trans people. Add that to the racism and anti-semitism in her books, and everyone defending her is just defending a bigot. — Mark Grimshaw (@markgrimshaw16) July 20, 2021

Yo, please remember, JK Rowling is trash, she spreads easily verifiable misinformation to her massive platform, and makes out that her livelihood was threatened (verifiably false too because here she is able to publish anywhere she likes). All because she hates trans people. — Joe Glass????THE PRIDE OMNIBUS????OUT NOW! (@JosephGlass) July 20, 2021

Lmfao saw JK Rowling trending and it reminded me of this banger pic.twitter.com/13kFAyWo9t — Blackpilled Phag? (@AuntieVers) July 20, 2021

People shouldn’t be making violent threats against anyone, but that doesn’t change the fact that JK Rowling is using her platform to spread violence against trans folks all the time. JK Rowling is transphobic and continues to create hate and still folks shouldn’t threaten her. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 20, 2021

Number of JK Rowlings killed this year: 0 Number of Trans People killed this year by transphobic rhetoric (that JK Rowling amplifies): pic.twitter.com/bRQOWGUu1X — Jenevieve Frank (@EmpressOfRobots) July 20, 2021

