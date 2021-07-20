crying wolf

JK Rowling says “hundreds” of trans activists want to rape her

Noted transphobe J.K. Rowling is terrified for her safety after being targeted by an angry mob of anonymous Twitter trolls.

In a tweet yesterday, the billionaire author claimed that “hundreds” of trans activists have threatened to “beat, rape, assassinate and bomb” her because of her never ending attacks on their community.

“Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever,” she wrote.

The alleged threats appear to be in response to a rambling 3,600-word essay Rowling published last month in which she outlined her “five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism” and said she refused to “bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm.”

In the essay, she also wrote some nonsense about a “huge explosion in young women” transitioning into men only to “regret taking steps that have, in some cases, altered their bodies irrevocably, and taken away their fertility.”

“I’ve wondered whether, if I’d been born 30 years later, I too might have tried to transition,” she wrote. “The allure of escaping womanhood would have been huge. I struggled with severe OCD as a teenager.”

Seriously, we can’t even with this woman anymore.

