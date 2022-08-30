JK Rowling’s new book is about a transphobic author who gets canceled and Twitter’s not having it

When she’s not busy attacking the trans community online, Harry Potter author JK Rowling somehow finds time to write more novels under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.
Her latest, The Ink Black Heart, is yet another addition to her crime fiction series about private investigator Cormoran Strike, and the plot particulars are pretty rich coming from Rowling. Here, we’ll let you read the opening of the synopsis for yourselves:
When frantic, disheveled Edie Ledwell appears in the office begging to speak to her, private detective Robin Ellacott [Strike’s colleague] doesn’t know quite what to make of the situation. The co-creator of a popular cartoon, ‘The Ink Black Heart,’ Edie is being persecuted by a mysterious online figure who goes by the pseudonym of Anomie. Edie is desperate to uncover Anomie’s true identity.
Well, they do say write what you know!
Apparently, Edie’s cartoon is a beloved children’s fantasy series that, despite its success, has brought the celebrity creator under fire for claims of plagiarism, racism, transphobia, ableism—you name it. Hm, sound familiar?
In the years since the unprecedented success of the Harry Potter series, Rowling herself has received backlash for her unapologetic hate speech and anti-transgender “activism.”
She’s criticized gender-neutral rhetoric, argued against the inclusion of transgender women in women’s restrooms, and endured accusations of reinforcing transgender stereotypes after including a cross-dressing killer in her previous Cormoran Stike novel, Troubled Blood. The list goes on.
It’s no spoiler to mention that, early in the new novel, this Edie Ledwell winds up dead, kicking The Ink Black Heart‘s primary mystery into motion and showing us, once again, that Rowling is always going to find a way to make herself the victim.
Somewhat hilariously, Rowling has claimed that any similarities between her and the fictional Edie are just a coincidence. On a recent episode of The Graham Norton Radio Show, the author stated: “I should make it really clear after some of the things that have happened the last year that this [novel] is not depicting [my experience.]” Sure, J
anK.
“I had written the book before certain things happened to me online,” she added. “I said to my husband, ‘I think everyone is going to see this as a response to what happened to me,’ but it genuinely wasn’t. The first draft of the book was finished at the point certain things happened.”
Regardless, the similarities between Rowling and her character have been all anyone can talk about.
Reviews of The Ink Black Heart in major U.K. publications like The Telegraph and The Times have both remarked on the author’s obvious intent (for what it’s worth, they also weren’t enamored with the novel).
And, over on Twitter, folks are having a field day with the realization that Rowling has basically written herself into her book. Here are just a few of our favorite reactions:
This is so embarrassing lol https://t.co/d3MAVxNDhG
— doctor count amanda von hootman ????? (@hoot_little) August 29, 2022
I Am Not Mad: A Novel https://t.co/Q2Vnd1l4o3
— Adrian (@blagojevism) August 29, 2022
JK Rowling released a new book today about a YouTube animator that gets stabbed to death for making racist and transphobic animations and it is 600 pages longer than Dune
— kenzie (@pk_kenzie) August 30, 2022
SPOILERS: the protagonist whines endlessly about being cancelled while their intellectual property continues to generate millions in revenue for them through steady rotation on multiple TV, cable and streaming networks. https://t.co/n1Eyi76l4Q
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 29, 2022
i like how jk rowling is like “this isn’t about my haters, this book was written before this stuff happened.” lady, your shit’s been happening for the last 900 years
— man it’s a hot zone, (@Mobute) August 30, 2022
There's "one must separate the art from the artist" and then there's JK Rowling pic.twitter.com/Jte2rpae44
— Magdi Semrau (@magi_jay) August 30, 2022
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 29, 2022
What a grift she has going. https://t.co/B9dBx099sr
— Richard Estes (@oshima9) August 30, 2022
an entire novel consisting of dont put in the newspaper that i got mad https://t.co/lNYHy41aNQ pic.twitter.com/Ns2Zyz3Trf
— femboy never broke again (@tedcruzcontrol) August 29, 2022
JK Rowling is like the bizarro stephen king, in that King wrote under a pseudonym to prove that his writing was good enough that the books would still sell without the King brand. Rowling tried the same and flopped so badly they had to immediately leak her real name
— Lesbian Death Bed: The Bed that Eats Pussy (@bitterkarella) August 29, 2022
As per usual, ClickHole was ahead of the curve with this one:
The Saga Continues! JK Rowling Has Announced That In The Harry Potter Universe, She Is A Universally Beloved Potions Shop Owner Who No One Considers A Bigot https://t.co/bGWdbqlPZu
— ClickHole (@ClickHole) August 3, 2022
27 Comments
johncp56
I love the harry potter movies and actors, but WTF is she doing already a billionaire enjoy your money, and shutTFU
CatholicXXX
JK is racist? I can handle the transphobia, but racism crosses the line.
lou lou de la falaise
Graham had her on his radio show?
Cam
She spends a RICIULOUS amount of time and effort thinking about, writing about, and being enraged about anything to do with trans people.
I really wouldn’t be surprised to find out that she has trans feelings and hates herself for them so lashes out at anybody living their lives.
Either that or she’s just another boring, old fashioned hateful bigot.
Tallskin
No, you muppet she doesn’t spend a RIDICULOUS amount of time and effort thinking about, writing about, and being enraged about anything to do with trans people- she is concerned about straight blokes with a sexual kink (AGPs) encroaching on real women’s spaces
Do your research!
monty clift
“Do your research”
QAnon isn’t research, dear.
bachy
Could someone clarify? Is the quote below what made JK Rowling an enemy of transgenders and their allies?
On June 6, 2020, Rowling retweeted an op-ed piece that discussed “people who menstruate,” apparently taking issue with the fact that the story did not use the word women. “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she wrote.
“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she tweeted. “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women—i.e., to male violence—‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences—is a nonsense.”
She continued, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.” – JK Rowling
Diplomat
“if sex isn’t real” etc. I’ve never understood this take. Who is saying sex isn’t real?
monty clift
She spends all her time on Twitter reading TERF threads, liking every tweet by any right wing homophobe, misogynist or anti-trans bigot who agrees with her views. She has developed a Victim/Martyr complex spurred on by her “gender critical” sycophants.
monty clift
@Diplomat, No one ever said sex wasn’t real, gender critical/TERFs spread this lie to make trans people seem unhinged and crazy.
Tallskin
monty clift
stop prevaricating, the question posed is: What did JKR say that is transphobic?|”
Putting aside that EVERYTHING is transphobic, including reality and biology, just answer the question
monty clift
@Tallskin, She actively supports bigots and admitted predators like Matt Walsh who label LGBT people p*dos and groomers. Of course, she’s a two-faced coward who won’t flat out say what she really thinks, so let’s stop pretending this is just about “agp straight men in dresses.”
She’s a bad faith actor, anyone can see that from a mile away, you Dill.
bachy
The above comment – her actual words – is apparently what launched the virulent campaign against her. And yet, it doesn’t seem all that “hateful” to me. She has a somewhat different opinion on the subject of womanhood – but isn’t that allowed? Especially from someone who is… a woman?
I guess I’m just not understanding this enormous backlash against a formerly beloved author (note: I’m not a fan of her books). Frankly, it feels to me like scapegoating: as though she is the “approved target” for the tsunami of rage, pain and confusion around the subject. And everyone has decided they’re just gonna hang all their sh|t on her.
I don’t think it’s right and I can’t subscribe to any of it.
monty clift
@bachy, If that’s all you got from what she’s been doing in the last few years then you haven’t been paying much attention.
bachy
@monty: what I do see is a woman trying to defend herself against the mountain of guano being dumped on her. It’s clearly disproportionate to her “crime.”
Fahd
I’m disappointed that Graham Norton had her on his show. He always seems to have a chair available for notable homophobes, especially American ones; now her. And it’s not like he challenges them either. Funny guy, but why does he let himself be used in this way?
If there isn’t already, there will no doubt be a biography of Rowling that explains the background of why she’s such a hateful bigot.
Tallskin
Oh dear, silly LBGTQ++
answer
1) why is she homophobic?
2) How is she transphobic?
monty clift
He’s a shill. Don’t expect much from him
Bosch
Omg jk, read the room.
DannyParks
Wow. Yet another J K Rowling-bash from Queerty. Must be a slow news day…
I would have thought lesbians being removed from a Pride march by police in Wales over the weekend was a worthwhile story for QUEERty to report on. But no, they’ll just keep milking the Rowling stories because their writers are lazy
monty clift
They were removed for trying to hijack the event and cause trouble. There were plenty of lesbians at Pride that weren’t removed, you little sh*t-stirrer.
DannyParks
@monty Have you nothing better to do than argue everyone who comments with an opinion different to yours? Your name is against nearly everyone’s comment here with an angry response. Seriously, chill out and deflate that massive head of yours. Maybe learn to respect that everyone gets an opinion, not just you.
Also my point still stands. Lesbians being removed from a Pride march for whatever reason is definitely a story that QUEERty should probably have acknowledged
monty clift
@DannyParks, I can comment as much as I please, don’t you like it when people challenge your b.s? I did the research and that’s how I know you’re full of it.
DannyParks
Pretty sure your responses haven’t challenged my “BS”. But I’m done entertaining your narcissism. Come back to me when you have a rational & logical point to argue.
monty clift
And where exactly is your logical and rational point? Whining and complaining because Queerty won’t report articles that promote your agenda driven opinions? Lol
DannyParks
Also, do some research. They were not hijacking the march, they were part of it. And because they had signs that said “lesbians don’t like penis’ ” (because apparently that needed to be explained) A group of trans “women” in the same march took offence.
S.anderson
I just love it when people who write narratives for a living go at each other. On one hand, we have someone who is very intelligent, highly visible to the public, thinks and lives by their own belief system, has tremendous experience at communicating ideas and images, and unquestionably possesses the ability to persuade others to their line of thinking. On the other hand, we have someone who possesses a much smaller group of followers, who have an alternative agenda which is threatened by ideas, visions and narratives which don’t give them a respectful little curtsey. It’s also dangerous for them to have their reasoning analyzed because it doesn’t hold up as well as the opponent’s. Analysis is itself even defined as some kind of offense. Therefore, FUD must be generated which misrepresents one party’s position in order to galvanize the group against The Great Opponent. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing for them, as lack of an Enemy to rally against could lead to the followers drifting away or even evolving their thinking.
This article does little but rehash the author’s previous grievances with Rowling. By the author’s own description, all Rowling has done is write yet another novel that doesn’t serve the agenda of a small, outspoken group who is trying to rip some of Rowling’s power away from her.