Is JLo going to star in ‘Evita’?!

Actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez has announced her latest endeavor. The Hustlers star will adapt and possibly star in new versions of classic musicals, including works by Rogers & Hammerstein, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cole Porter and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The move comes as Lopez strikes a deal with production house Skydance and Concord, the company which controls the production rights to a host of classic musicals. The involvement of the “Waiting for Tonight” singer adds fuel to an existing deal between Concord and Skydance to adapt the iconic Rogers & Hammerstein musical Oklahoma as a television series. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the project, described as a contemporary update of the Broadway hit, remains in development.

“Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Concord to partner with such a creative powerhouse,” Skydance TV president Bill Bost said in a statement. “Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe, and Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a 21st-century audience.”

“Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood,” Lopez added. “We’re so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation.”

The new deal specifies that Lopez will produce the projects with the option to star as well. She had previously been attached to a live NBC production of Bye Bye Birdie which never materialized.

As for the new adaptations that might go before the cameras, Concord controls the rights to a number of famous musicals, including Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line, Hello Dolly, Bye Bye Birdie, Dreamgirls, Hair, Gypsy, School of Rock, Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita. Could that mean Lopez belting out “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina?” Hey, it worked for Madonna…