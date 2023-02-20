Joan Rivers drags Princess Diana in viral resurfaced clip: “Watch the gay men get quiet!”

Matron of insult comedy Joan Rivers is once again gagging the girls from beyond the grave. In a newly resurfaced viral clip, the comic took aim at a gay fave — and the gays who defend her.
In her 2013 Just For Laughs Gala set, Rivers took a moment to go after someone who’d simply had it too good for too long: Princess Diana, the people’s princess who had passed away sixteen years prior. The opener isn’t even a joke, she just flat out says “I didn’t like Diana.”
She follows up with, “Watch everyone get quiet.” She quickly corrects herself and says, “Watch the gay men get quiet.”
In the resurfaced clip, she even points out the gays in question:
“Either [gay men] or strong women,” she adds.
Even Babs caught a stray, with the comic joking, “You can never say anything to gay men either about Barbra Streisand being ugly or Princess Diana.”
The princess was, of course, beloved by gay men in part for her advocacy during the AIDS crisis. She treated men suffering from HIV/AIDS with dignity and respect when many were afraid to be in the same room as patients at all. She even personally opened the first AIDS ward in Britain in 1987.
Rivers reasons for hating her can’t quite leverage themselves against the reasons to love her, but she held them all the same.
Among her reasons were that the princess “didn’t know when the good times were with her.”
“‘I’m not happy, I’m not happy, I’m not happy.'” Rivers mocked with her tongue out. “She was tall, she was thin, she was gorgeous, she was young, she was rich, she had a husband who didn’t want to sleep with her. She had a crown!”
This was far from Rivers’ first time throwing shots at Diana posthumously. As a friend of now-King Charles and Camila, she was vocally critical of Diana as Charles’ ex-wife. In a 2005 interview with Larry King, Rivers defended the pair’s union by airing out Di’s dirty laundry.
“She was also — everyone forgets, as I said on your show once before, she was sleeping around,” she said. “We all know this. There were many affairs when she was married to him. This was not a girl sitting there. This was a girl going, tsk, tsk, call me later.”
The now-viral clip from her Gala has now been viewed almost 1 million times. However, the comments have been conveniently turned off.
Understandably so; the general TikTok audience isn’t really set up to receive Joan Rivers, even in her more modern years.
In the same year as her Gala, just a year before her passing, the comic was still as specific a taste as ever. Lest we forget her diatribe in support of Alec Baldwin from that November, in which she told TMZ, “What do I think about Alec [Baldwin]? Everybody just relax. Everybody’s either a [anti-Italian slur], a [anti-Black slur], a [antisemitic slur], a [sinophobic slur], a [homophobic slur], a [anti-Irish slur] — everybody’s something, so why don’t we all just. Calm. Down.”
Comparably, she was downright courteous to Princess Di!
8 Comments
prttymn33
Joan was an asshole. She enjoyed being mean and ugly. Now she’s gone, let her rot.
abfab
Well that’s usually what people do when they pass away. They rot. You, however, have started prematurely……
ScottOnEarth
Joan was a brilliant, hilarious, ground-breaking, legendary comic who was (and is) loved by millions of people around the world. The only people who were offended by her equal-opportunity comedy were small-minded, uptight, insecure people who only understand basic humor. Sound like someone you know?
Gabby
I was to young to even know she was a comedian, I always thought she did the Fashion police show. I recently discovered her stand up on you tube and I have been obsessed since, Joan was and still is hysterical. We need to let comedians poke fun at everything.
Tad
Joan could be funny when she stayed away from blatant and personal character attacks. She liked going after the sacred cows, but there were far more evil and perverse characters she stayed away from. I felt she got more desperate as she aged and went from campy fun to vulgar overkill. Like a Borscht Belt comic at the end of his career. I can only imagine what she’s say about Meghan Markle….
abfab
On Elizabeth Taylor ”she puts mayonaise on an aspirin”
On Christina Onasis ” she raised her arm the Greek National Forest!”
On Liberace ”he’s carrying Truman Capote’s baby!”
On Queen Elizabeth ”if you own England and Ireland and Scotland and Wales GOD dammit SHAVE YOUR LEGS!”
”Oh look at the room suddenly so quiet.”
abfab
And to all of our Children…..it’s not just Joan but please research Phyllis Diller. Please please PLEASE!
You want a little self deprecation to get you thru the day, the month, even your year!
Can we tawk! Oh GROW UP!
bachy
In today’s climate those two comediennes would be so cancelled they’d be “Return to Sender.”