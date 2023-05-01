Joe Biden wiped the floor with Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

President Joe Biden‘s alter-ego made an appearance at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and he came for Ron DeSantis.

After donning his signature black aviators, Biden, who let the audience know that “Dark Brandon” was taking his turn at the mic, jabbed at the embattled Florida governor.

His first crack referenced DeSantis’ futile feud with Disney, his state’s top private employer and tourism attraction. “I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready. But Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of him. He got there first,” said Biden.

Indeed. Disney sued DeSantis’ administration last week, alleging the governor is waging a “relentless campaign” against the company over its opposition to the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” classroom bill, which outlaws discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-12.

DeSantis has made attacking LGBTQ+ people a central component of his governorship. In February, the Florida board of medicine outlawed gender-affirming care for trans minors, and a bill recently passed the Florida House that would make it a felony to provide transgender-affirming care to minors. Legislation restricting drag shows seems to be on the way as well.

With that in mind, Biden, er, “Dark Brandon” decided to poke a little fun at DeSantis’ attempts to project himself as a socially conservative firebrand.

He hit him with a gay joke!

King!

“Can’t be too rough on the guy. After his reelection as governor, he was asked if he had a MAN-date,” joked Biden. “He said, ‘Hell no! I’m straight.’”

To make sure the swipe resonated, Biden asked attendees to take some time and “think that one through.” Their laughter indicated they were on the same page as the comedian-in-chief.

HE MADE A DESANTIS GAY JOKE????? https://t.co/Ux6orhbtQT — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) April 30, 2023

damn he still has some good ones left in him💀 — compte privé (@fkaedison) April 30, 2023

Four more years baby — Steven 🌷 (@srnsb___) April 30, 2023

Brandon is locked and loaded pic.twitter.com/TermHIshaV — Rogue Stereo ➐ (@Rogue_Stereo) May 1, 2023

Biden’s ripping was an appropriate capper to DeSantis’ wretched April, which featured anonymous donors and supporters ripping him to the press and an array of public blunders.

The man who was once described as having the personality of a “piece of paper” lived up to that ignominious billing.

Ron Desantis in Japan, when asked about his falling poll numbers against Trump, says he isn’t a candidate yet, but suggests those numbers will change if he becomes one. He also uses another one of his contrived, weird personalities. pic.twitter.com/MP5skJos8S — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2023

DeSantis looks like he's having a great time during his Hannity interview pic.twitter.com/4NDIT4hhXh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2023

I’ve said it for a while now. DeSantis has a glass jaw. He has the emotional control of a toddler.

pic.twitter.com/QFs8gbtOXL — David Hogg ? (@davidhogg111) April 27, 2023

Though DeSantis hasn’t officially announced his presidential campaign, his poll numbers are falling fast. A recent Fox News poll shows him at just 21% in a hypothetical Republican primary, comparable to anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy Jr.’s 19% among Democratic voters. Oof.

Over the weekend, Politico quoted multiple British business leaders who say they were underwhelmed with DeSantis when he visited London Friday to cap off his error-laden five-country tour.

“It felt really a bit like we were watching a state-level politician,” said one.

“He was horrendous,” added another.

Leave it to the Brits to accurately size up the presidential pretender. Though it’s widely believed that Barack Obama‘s ribbing of Donald Trump at the 2011 WHCD sparked his presidential ambitions, Biden shouldn’t worry about re-igniting DeSantis’ momentum.

His declining numbers show he has no mandate, or MAN-date, among Republican voters nationwide.

Check out some more reaction to Biden’s roasting while you let that one sink in…

he’s winning — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) April 30, 2023

It’s DeSantover — Sam (@Sam613_) April 30, 2023

Joe Biden physically cannot stop winning https://t.co/EI15nS9Ydu — Andrew Horripilation? (@HorpilationAndy) May 1, 2023

Biden actually morphing into Dark Brandon is like the part of the movie where the virus breaks out from the lab https://t.co/q0Zu9MaH1W — pre-raphaelite smotherhood (@wavykins) April 30, 2023

People writing his jokes pic.twitter.com/FbjAqYFBVX — New Jersey Roundhead (@Alejandro27655) April 30, 2023

He’s making bangers at 80 years old. — LocomotiveMonarch 🇵🇸 (@LocomotiveMonar) April 30, 2023