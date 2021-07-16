Joe Exotic’s ex, Dillon Passage, has found new love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dillon Passage ♌️ (@dillert_lclm)



Joe Exotic’s estranged husband has found new love. Dillon Passage, 26, married the big cat keeper in December 2017. Exotic was sentenced to prison nine months later, and earlier this year, Dillon announced that the couple was divorcing.

Last weekend, Dillon introduced the new man in his life to his Instagram followers.

“Everyone, meet John 👋 I’ve planned on keeping my relationship private for personal reasons but lately I’ve been having a hard time dealing with things happening in my life and John has been my rock and helping me get through it all. In short, this is an appreciation post for this special man. Thank you for being you ❤️”

He posted four photos of him and his new man together.

Joe Exotic (real name Joe Maldonado-Passage) found worldwide fame last year with the release of the Netflix hit documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Exotic, 58, who is gay, made a name for himself as the owner of a private roadside zoo in Oklahoma, as well as his unconventional lifestyle. He was openly married to two other men at the same time in a “throuple” (before his marriage to Dillon). Exotic claimed to have the biggest collection of big cats in the US. He also ran to be Governor of Oklahoma in 2016.

His world came crashing down in 2019 when he was found guilty of hiring a hitman to kill his arch-nemesis, a Florida-based animal rights activist named Carole Baskin. He was also found guilty of animal rights abuses, including killing unwanted tigers. He received a federal prison sentence of 22 years.

If news of Dillon moving on is a blow for Exotic, he can take consolation from a sliver of positive news this week. He’s likely to see his sentence reduced by a few years.

On Wednesday, a three-judge panel for the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver found that his prison term had been wrongly calculated.

Exotic was sentenced to 22-27 years, but the appeals court said this should have been 17-22 years.

The discrepancy comes down to the fact Exotic hired two different men to kill Baskin. Rather than be sentenced twice over for hiring two different men, he should have been only sentenced once as both men were hired to commit the same crime. This is why the appeals court said his sentence needs to be reconsidered, even though they did not question the verdicts reached.

Exotic is still likely to be in his 70s by the time he is released.

Tiger King led to intense interest in Exotic, Baskin, and the other people featured in the show. Actor and writer John Cameron Mitchell is currently in Australia shooting a drama series based on his life. Photos from the set of the production leaked earlier this week.

Another drama about Exotic’s life, starring Nicholas Cage, was shelved this week by Amazon. The actor told Variety he got the impression Amazon felt public interest in Exotic was waning.