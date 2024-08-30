TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

BREAKING OUT: Heartstopper’s Joe Locke said he’s ready to go straight-for-pay. [Read more]

BUSTED!: After riding the anti-Bud Light bandwagon, JD Vance was just caught red-handed drinking… a Bud Light?! [Read more]

CALL HIM “THE BOSS”: Jeremy Allen White stripped down for ANOTHER sweaty Calvin Klein photoshoot.

Jeremy Allen White is a sun-drenched daydream. at ease in the latest denim and Cotton Classics underwear.



directed by Mert Alas. pic.twitter.com/obbLp8Csa6 — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 27, 2024

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Detox came out as trans during an epic Drag PAC performance in Chicago. [Read more]

ALL EARS: Rosie O’Donnell had a serious question about Donald Trump’s “regrowing” ear comment: “He’s not an octopus.” [Read more]

CHILDHOOD DREAMS: Elliot Page sat down with our friends at Them to talk about his childhood crushes, queer representation, and more.

FLAMING: Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith got the gays fired up (again!) for some state fair fun. [Read more]

IN QUOTES: Joel Kim Booster talked about going full-frontal in that sauna scene for Industry. [Read more]

LEG DAY: Antoni Porowski flaunted his six-pack and thicc thighs to launch a new line of short shorts.

TRAILER PARK: The gayest movie and TV trailers that dropped in August 2024. [Read more]

TRIPLE THREAT: Manu Ríos revealed his post-‘Élite’ plans include relaunching his music career: “I will definitely try again.” [Read more]

GOOD OL’ DAYS: These hunky Olympians from the 1920s had us doing flips!