Scottish actor Joe McFadden has seemingly come out and announced his engagement.

McFadden is better known in the UK for a long-running stint on the hospital-set TV drama Holby City. He played Raffaello ‘Raf’ di Lucca. He also appeared in TV shows The Crow Road; Sex, Chips & Rock n’ Roll, and Heartbeat.

McFadden won the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 (the British equivalent of Dancing With The Stars). He also has a list of theater credits to his name, including a UK tour of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

On social media, McFadden, 48, announced his engagement to Robert Smales, an artist.

“Couldn’t be happier to be engaged to be married to my amazing soulmate, Rob. #loveislove🌈,” McFadden said in a caption alongside a photo of him and Smales.

McFadden has previously avoided going into details about his personal life. Around the time of his Strictly win in 2017, he revealed he was single.

“I don’t know why I’m single. I must be unlovable, I don’t know. Who knows? Maybe I work too hard.”

On another occasion, asked by The Scotsman about his private life, he said, “There’s nothing to speak of, I just think it’s not really anyone’s business.”

Former musician turned pastor, Richard Coles, was among those to congratulate McFadden on his engagement news.

We might be in need of someone to officiate…😘 — Joe McFadden ⁣🧢 (@mrjoemcfadden) September 24, 2024

It’s not known how long McFadden and Smales have been dating. They’ve not previously posted any photos together on their respective Instagram accounts.

Congratulations, Joe and Rob!

