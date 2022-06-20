Joel Kim Booster addresses his infamous 2018 nudes leak scandal

“I found out that all my nudes leaked online. Yeah, I know, I can see some of you reaching for your phone right now.
Obviously, I was angry. I felt violated. But then I found out that they were put on a website for male celebrity nudes, and I was like… they can stay.”Joel Kim Booster talking about his infamous 2018 nudes leak in his new Netflix comedy special Psychosexual.
I mean I guess the worst thing that could happen if I got hacked is they could release the nudes I've already sent to approximately one thousand gay strangers across North America and abroad.
— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 18, 2018
