Joel Kim Booster is revealing a whole new side of himself.

While the out actor has been cracking up audiences with his stand-up and in starring roles in Fire Island (which he also wrote) and Loot, he’s now set to expose his more dramatic skills – and A LOT more! – on the new season of HBO’s Industry.

For the part in the riveting financial drama, the 36-year-old is proving he’s the full package … by showing his off completely. That’s right, JKB goes fully nude on the show’s upcoming third season.

Time to update this tweet from 2019, Joel!

You’ve never seen me 100% naked!! — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) April 13, 2019

Although it is not clear what character Booster plays on Industry, a new leaked photo confirms that it’s definitely an eyeful.

In the revealing image, the fit comedian lets it all hang out sitting in a sauna next to handsome series regular Harry Lawtey, who is covered up below the waist.

The two exchange glances as Booster casually adjusts his junk. You can see the NSFW image here.

Little is known about Booster’s role, but Vulture’s Jackson McHenry has seen the entire season and in his feature story only mentions that the hunk “makes a nude appearance in a sauna.”

But even though it appears to only be a one-off cameo, it’s already making a huge impact.

Booster isn’t the only one raising temperatures on the sex and drug-fueled series.

Also joining the season three cast is Game of Thrones hottie Kit Harington, who has traded dragons and swords for corporate sharks and tech bro swag to play a CEO of a green energy company.

But fear not, he’ll also be stripping down and flaunting his toned physique, just not going the full monty.

Premiering during the height of the pandemic in 2020, Industry garnered a cult following with its Gossip Girl meets Succession vibes.

The cast included Myha’la, Ken Leung, Marisa Abela (who recently starred as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black), Sagar Radia, and Harry Lawtey. It was swiftly given a second season, which premiered in 2022.

In addition to adding a marquee name like Harington, HBO appears to be betting high on the show’s new season as its anointed it with the coveted Sunday night spot. Appointment viewing at its finest!

You can see Booster in all his glory – and the rest of the talented cast – when season three of Industry premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, August 11th at 9pm.