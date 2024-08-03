When are the dog days of summer?

Have we reached them yet, or are we destined to keep complaining about the heat until we inevitably start to resent the arrival of winter?

Heat waves aside, it’s been a particularly steamy week in LGBTQ+ news. First, Robbie Mansion spilled some Olympic-sized tea and Nina West and Sapphira Cristál celebrated Xmas in July.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Plus, Sandra Bernard reminisced on Madonna and Toddrick Hall announced a major career pivot

In other corners of the internet, we’ve been sweating over boys, buying books, and — gasp — maybe even going on vacation?!

Here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. “Kamala is Brat” T-Shirts

Image Credit: Etsy

The Democratic party works hard, but t-shirt printers work harder. This tee (starting at $24.98 on Etsy) will likely be hung in the Smithsonian, displayed in American history books, or sold en masse at thrift stores one day — a unique and slightly confusing document of what it felt like to be alive in summer 2024.

Just make sure you brush up on Charli XCX and understand the “kamala is brat” meme because you’re gonna get some questions.

2. Minute Martini Sugar Cube Trio

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

Martinis are famously easy to make, but mastering the alchemy just got easier thanks to this cocktail-making kit, $30 at Uncommon Goods.

All you’ve got to do is add a couple of these sugar cubes to a shot of alcohol, stir, and you’ve got yourself an espresso martini, lemon drop, or cosmopolitan in record time. It’s so easy even a caveman Carrie Bradshaw could do it.

3. The super-gay final season of ‘Élite’

If you haven’t binged Netflix‘s queer-tastic Spanish-language blockbuster series Élite, what are you waiting for?

While it’s always showcased LGBTQ+ storylines and given us a plethora of hunks to lust over (Omar Ayuso, Manu Ríos, and André Lamoglia, to name a few), the final season has really upped the gay heat with the carnal romance of Fernando Lindez and Nuno Gallego.

The duo bare it all and have some of the steamiest scenes in the show’s eight-season history. Add it to your list, stat!

4. The Pairing by Casey McQuiston

Image Credit: @casey.mcquiston/Instagram

Finally, another all-consuming LGBTQ+ love story from New York Times bestselling author Casey McQuiston, who blessed us with Red, White & Royal Blue.

In The Pairing — which is on preorder for $16 at Target ahead of its Aug. 6 release — two bisexual exes accidentally book the same food and wine tour through Europe and challenge each other to a hookup competition. I can only imagine the ensuing queer chaos!

5. The hot popcorn bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine

The ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ popcorn bucket has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/RUwKv8Fzdf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 30, 2024

I haven’t seen Marvel’s latest blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine yet, but I’m pretty sure it isn’t the charming rom-com its title suggests.

Speaking of suggestiveness… I’m absolutely fascinated with the film’s commemorative popcorn bucket. A lá the viral Dune 2 container, I’m sure their designer knew exactly what they were doing. And yes, if you’re wondering, someone has apparently already f*cked it.

6. Provincetown

Back in 1620, the Pilgrims landed in Provincetown, MA at the northern tip of Cape Cod. Thank goodness they didn’t stay, because this charming seaside town has turned into an oasis for LGBTQ+ people and especially comes alive during the summer.

After a week here, my soul feels healed… though the soles of my shoes might be broken from clocking so many miles walking down Commercial Street. My recommendations are the plentiful and queer-coded candles at Sniffs of Adventure, the unbeatable seafood at The Canteen, and Crown & Anchor’s entertainment lineup, including Varla Jean’s Taylor Swift-inspired show The Errors Tour and hilarious queer comedy hosted by Kristen Becker and Anddy Egan-Thorpe.

7. “These Are Some High-End Gays” Throw Pillow

Image Credit: Larroude

I’m assuredly not a high-end gay — you’ve read these columns before, haven’t you?! — but it’s easy to cosplay as one, thanks to this adorable needlepoint pillow ($88 at Larroude), which pays tribute to an iconic line from Jennifer Coolidge’s White Lotus character.

8. “Soup” by Remi Wolf

I can’t stop listening to this soulful and anthemic love song by bisexual and breezy California-based singer Remi Wolf. There’s a palpable emotion to her powerful and Janis Joplin-esque voice, fully capable of crafting an eclectic collection of bops on her latest album Big Ideas — and getting me emotional over soup on its lead single (above.)

9. Mariah Carey kicking off Christmas way, way, way early

It’s not time yet, but I have exciting news?? Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024! Tickets go on sale next Friday, Aug 9! ??? https://t.co/LgmXvHl8ma pic.twitter.com/7j7BEDD9do — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 2, 2024

Although Mariah Carey — the self-professed queen of Christmas — is holding firm that “it’s not time yet,” that didn’t stop her from announcing her upcoming holiday tour, which kicks off on Nov. 6.

Considering this record-breaking heat has me dripping sweat from crooks of my body I could have never imagined, I’m obsessed with anything that reminds me colder days are ahead. Still, her decision to announce the tour in August when “Christmas in July” was right there is questionable.

10. Uniqlo Dry Color Crew Neck T-Shirt

Image Credit: Uniqlo

In the Uniqlo Dry Color Crew Neck T-Shirt, we trust! The beloved Japanese casual wear retailer (who has locations across the states and an impressive online selection) has mastered the basic tee down to a science.

Thankfully, it’s available in a variety of sizes and colors and is currently on sale for $7.90 online.