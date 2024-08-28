I didn’t think about it at all when I initially said yes. It was an exciting opportunity to do something really different. And as I famously said in my Netflix special [‘Psychosexual’], my nudes are out there. If you want to see me naked, it’s readily available if you know the correct search terms and dark web websites to visit. And I continue to this day to send out my naked pictures of myself to random strangers frequently. So it didn’t seem like that big a deal at first to do it, at first I would say.



All of my nudes that have leaked online previously, it is my hard penis, okay? With a flaccid penis [in the sauna scene], there’s a lot of variables at play. It can look a lot of different ways. Stress is a big factor in that. I woke up and I was like, ‘I cannot think about this because the more I think about this, the more I will spiral.’ And then you lose control of what’s going on down there.



It’s hard to have any sort of objectivity about how you look, but I’m not displeased [with how the scene turned out]. One of the hardest things to do is look hot naked while sitting. It’s been a longstanding fitness goal of mine to look good without my shirt on while I’m sitting. It is such a difficult thing to achieve. That was a much bigger concern of mine than being full-frontal.



Joel Kim Booster speaking to Vanity Fair about taking it all off in a sauna scene on this week’s episode of HBO financial drama ‘Industry.’