Joel Kim Booster to produce & star in new sitcom about Fire Island gays

Actor and stand up comic Joel Kim Booster has just scored a huge series deal with the new streaming service Quibi. Booster will write, produce and star in Trip, a sitcom about two gay friends on a trip to Fire Island.

Described as “an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice” the show will feature Booster as one of a pair of friends enjoying the wild atmosphere and eccentric population of Fire Island.

Booster had previously starred in the sitcom Sunnyside for NBC. Variety had named him a comic to watch in 2018. In his stand up comedy, Booster often discusses his life as a gay, Asian man, as well as his religious upbringing. Trip will mark his debut as a series creator.

Qubi launches in the United States on April 6. A release date for Trip will be forthcoming.