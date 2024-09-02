Congratulations to actor and comic Joel Kim Booster and partner John-Michael Sudsina. Booster revealed yesterday that they’ve become engaged.

Amidst an array of photos from a recent trip to Korea. Booster included a photo of himself down on one knee on a boat, suggesting he was the one to pop the question. He also posted the same photo to X, saying, “Vacation boyfriend —-> Vacation husband. Try to be normal about this.”

Vacation boyfriend —-> Vacation husband. Try to be normal about this. pic.twitter.com/CtmzhE4aeK — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) September 1, 2024

On Instagram, Booster said, “Big time Korea DUMP. Keep scrolling for a special surprise ✨

“Very much in love. Very happy. No matter where I am, he’s my home.”

Another photo showed an engagement ring on a finger (swipe above to see them all).

“I’m fully going to marry this man”

News that the two men are getting engaged is perhaps not that surprising. Back in January, in a candid chat with comedian and Sirius XM radio host Zach Noe Towers, Booster said there’s no question that Sudsina — a games producer for Riot Games (League of Legends) — is Mr. Right and they’ll end up getting married eventually.

“He knows this but I’m fully going to marry this man,” he told a shocked and delighted Towers. “I know it’s going to happen. The only guessing game for him now is when.”

Towers said that’s really beautiful, then jokingly suggested Booster hide the ring between his nether regions, “so when he goes down on you he says, ‘what is this thing…’.’”

The ‘Fire Island’ star seemed down with the idea but took it further and suggested using a c*ck ring to propose.

“There are no rules for us! We can do whatever we want.”

Clearly, Booster decided to go down the more traditional route with a vacation proposal.

The two men have been dating for several years. In April, talking to Johnny Sibilly on the Spill podcast, Booster said he knew he wanted to stay with Sudsina forever but they were in no rush to obtain legal recognition of their relationship.

“Marriage has always felt, for a lot of people, like the given endgame of any relationship. And it’s really made me think about what a public declaration of my commitment to this persona actually means. It definitely still seems important to me, at least, but there’s no rush to it because it’s not going to change anything for us.”

Threesomes

Despite being engaged to marry, that doesn’t mean Booster is fully closed to other offers. A few months ago, Booster appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and the issue of monogamy came up.

During one segment of the show, Booster, and fellow guest, Heather Gay (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), played Cohen’s ‘Truth or Swig’ game. This involves them truthfully answering a quick-fire round of questions or taking a swig of a drink.

Cohen asked Booster when he last had a threesome. Cohen perhaps wasn’t expecting the answer he got back. After taking a moment to remember, Booster answered “Last Tuesday.”

Blown away by his honesty, Cohen exclaimed, “Oh my god, I love you! I love you! Yes!”.

In 2022, Booster told Page Six he was a fan of threesomes but found them trickier to organize after he’d entered into a relationship with someone.

“Not that they’re out of the question now,” he said in 2022, “but it was a lot more fun being the guest star than it was logistically planning it as a couple.

“So yeah, I think it’s a logistical nightmare now to engage in a threesome, but before it was just sort of, you come in and you get the spotlight and then you leave.”

Besides Fire Island, Booster also features in the TV show Loot. He’s also developing on a script for a new marriage comedy called Again Again Again. According to Deadline, the “film centers on Gus, who as the man of honor for his closest friend Maggie’s extravagant wedding weekend at a Napa winery, is tasked with making sure the whole event goes off without a hitch. But when Gus’s wildly charismatic but emotionally unstable boyfriend Hal shows up unexpectedly, chaos ensues.”