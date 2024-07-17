credit: Hulu

Joel Kim Booster’s speedo game is unmatched.

The Fire Island honcho shared new bikini photos that will have all the gays from The Pines to Palm Springs rethinking their pool party chic.

With his glistening, muscular physique on full display, JKB posed in a graphic black and white swim brief that he accessorized with a matching pair of long fingerless gloves. That’s how you serve the big D… as in drama, of course!

Completely aware of the fierceness of his bold fit, Booster – who is no stranger to turning a body-baring look – captioned the images: “Usually you have to die to take an iconic photo.”

He is risen!

While Booster totally nailed the audacious fits, they were not taken to attend any real-life sun-soaked festivities.

The 36-year-old actually modeled the scantily-clad ensembles as part of a new campaign for artist and designer Patrick Church’s latest collection.

Booster did his best Naomi Campbell as he worked the camera in various looks from the queer British designer’s graphic creations in the images lensed by fashion photographer Mikael Schulz.

In addition to the “All Over You” swim brief ($75) and fingerless gloves ($94), Booster rocked the AOY sequined tank and shorts (both $125) and the ‘Beyond Love” double breasted jacket ($105) and matching pants ($84).

Perhaps there’s a Zoolander sequel in Booster’s future because he was giving Blue Steel for your nerves!

Booster’s supermodel moment follows the fantastic news that his hilarious Apple TV+ series Loot was renewed for a third season.

In the workplace comedy, Booster plays the snappy assistant to Maya Rudolph, a wealthy divorcee who turns her focus to running her neglected charitable organization.

Since working together, Booster and Rudolph have become very close. And during a recent sit-down interview, Queerty Entertainment Editor Cameron Scheetz dug up a decade-old tweet by Booster that not only solidified how his admiration for the SNL legend runs deep, but it also made Rudolph choke up.

Watch the tender moment unfold:

While the first two seasons of Loot are available to stream on AppleTV+, check out a few more images from Patrick Church’s jaw-dropping collection below: