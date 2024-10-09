Joel Kim Booster’s beauty secret, Alexander Skarsgård’s dom daddy era & all the best LGBTQ+ releases this week

Alexander Skarsgård (left), Colman Domingo (center), Joel Kim Booster (right) | Photo Credits: Getty Images

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch This Week

Culture Catch-Up

WHIP IT: Have you ever wanted to see Alexander Skarsgård play a leather dom daddy? Of course you have—and you’re in luck because indie studio A24 has picked up his kinky, queer biker movie Pillion described as a “fun and filthy romance with heart” co-starring Harry Potter’s Harry Melling as his sub. [Variety]

A SMILE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS: What’s the one beauty standard noted hottie Joel Kim Booster rejects? In a new op-ed, the comedian shares why he’s avoided getting veneers—a.k.a. Drag Race “All-Stars teeth”—despite being asked when he’s going to “fix” them on multiple occasions. [Vulture]

CHOSEN TV FAMILY: Grab some tissues and a teeny ‘tini, because it’s time for the final season of HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, the small-town comedy with big-time charm starring Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, & Murray Hill. We’re already belly-laughing and tearing up at the trailer—we’re not ready to say goodbye!

ADD TO QUEUE: Are your playlists in desperate need of some fresh, fun new music? Look no further than this list of 13 genre-spanning Black, queer indie artists like the funky smooth vocals of Durand Bernarr to the fiery flow of Cakes da Killa. [Native Son]

JINKIES!: Max has axed Velma after two seasons, the adult animated series that delivered a spookier, more mature, and much queerer take on the classic Scooby-Doo characters. Next, can the gang solve the mystery of why all the gay shows keep getting canceled? [Variety]

THIS AMERICAN LIFE: From the threat of “Don’t Say Gay” laws to bathroom bills, queer and trans youth are frequently in the headlines, but what’s it actually like to be a trans teen in the U.S.? Journalist (and Queerty contributor!) Nico Lang tells eight of their stories in the new book American Teenager, both a charming slice-of-life and eye-opening portrait of everyday kids whose very existence has been made political. [LGBTQNation]

HANKY-PANKY: This LGBTQ+ History Month, Grindr is offering up some “Daddy Lessons” with a new series focused on juicy stories from the queer culture of yore–as told by total daddies! The first episode is here, and it’s got the DL on the origins of the hanky code.

MAKE’EM LAUGH: Hannah Gadsby broke through in a big way with their game-changing “comedy special” Nanette, but even their biggest fans will admit it was light on traditional setup-punchline jokes. Can their acclaimed new show WOOF! prove they’re still good for a laugh? [INTO]

FASHION FORWARD: Stylish star Colman Domingo‘s never met a red carpet he didn’t slay, so it’s only right that he’s been named one of the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala (alongside other hotties like Lewis Hamilton & A$AP Rocky), which will be themed to the museum’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibition. [Vogue]

MODERN LOVE: The award-winning doc Our Dad, Danielle follows southern Texas woman Danielle over four years of her life after coming out as trans to her wife & kids. Against the backdrop of a fraught political landscape the family faces a life in transition together, and Danielle steps into her power as an activist for her community. Ahead of the film’s digital release on Nov. 1, Queerty is honored to share the exclusive first trailer:

WIZARD OF STYLE: Currently starring in two of the biggest shows in the world—Heartstopper and Agatha All Along—Joe Locke is stepping his fashion game all the way up, and realizing he needs to keep himself hidden from gay fans if he wants to avoid getting mobbed in public. [Queerty]

HAPPIER THAN EVER?: After claims she was outed by the media, pop star Billie Eilish is putting her foot down and explaining why she’ll “never” discuss her sexuality or dating life in the press again—we’ll just have to let her music do the talking. [INTO]

SPOCK ON STRINGS: As if we needed another reason to crush on Zachary Quinto, the out actor appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show an whipped out his secret talent: playing the banjo! His impromptu cover of “You Are My Sunshine”—with Clarkson on the vocals—will brighten your day.