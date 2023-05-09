Joey Zauzig got married & you’ll never guess how many of his ‘Real Friends of WeHo’ costars were there

credit: Instagram

His stint on Real Friends of WeHo may not have won him over many new besties, but at least Joey Zauzig has managed to lock down his one true love.

The polarizing reality star has revealed he and fiancé Bryan Grossman officially tied the knot last month.

Zauzig shared the news on social media along with images and video of the beachside wedding which did not include any of his fellow “Real Friends” co-stars: Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Jaymes Vaughan, Curtis Hamilton, or Dorion Renaud. Shocker!

credit: MTV

According to Zauzig, the wedding was totally last minute as the grooms decided to tie the knot while on vacation in St. Barths without making any prior arrangements.

“4/21/23 Officially husbands,” Zauzig captioned the post. “We decided while in our favorite place in the world we would make it official! We talked a bunch about what our wedding would look like and where it would be – but decided that it was about us and sharing our love together.”

While Zauzig said the luxury resort’s staff helped throw the spontaneous ceremony and reception with only 48 hours notice, the pair were somehow able to procure matching Cartier wedding bands and color coordinated suits in time for the picture-perfect sunset nuptials.

“We laughed, we cried, we danced and are still smiling,” Zauzig added.

“Of course at some point we will celebrate with family and friends but this just felt right, and it was the best night of our lives and something we will never forget on our journey as partners.”

Zauzig and Grossman were engaged for nearly two years and previously shared images of their engagement dinner, which took place on July 3, 2021.

The pair recreated their engagement party for MTV cameras as the first episode of Real Friends of WeHo centered on the celebration.

If you happened to be one of the thousands who hate-watched the series, you’ll remember it was at the televised engagement party that Zauzig and Dorion got into it by trading catty insults about everything from being an influencer to wearing Zara, and culminated with Dorion storming out with his security detail in tow. The girlies were fighting!

But the manufactured on-screen turmoil couldn’t compare to the all the real-life controversy the show generated when it bumped 30 minutes off of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” episodes. Real Friends aired immediately following RPDR and for the first time in years the show reverted to 60-minute episodes. And because hell hath no fury like a Drag Race stan scorned, the end times seemed near.

Drag Race fans had been tweeting en masse about their discontent and started petitions to get the show back to 90-minute episodes.

After Real Friends ran its course, MTV returned Drag Race to its supersized form and the Earth returned to spinning on its axis.

Until last week, when Zauzig reignited the drama by foolishly coming for Drag Race‘s rabid fandom.

“Gay guys, I feel like, have a hard time seeing themselves. Where Drag Race is a nice representation of the gay community, but they’re in makeup and drag,” Zauzig said on Dear Media’s “Everything is the Best” podcast. “But when it comes to having a show about six gay guys who are working and doing their thing in L.A., gay guys don’t wanna see that.”

Needless to say, the comments didn’t go over well as many Drag Race queens and fans came together to read Zauzig to filth.

Stay pressed with your 20,000 viewer premiere , that show took away from actual artists and people in the community with stories that have actual meaning and impact. The LGBTQIA wants representation on the media that AUTHENTICALLY shows them, you sir are not that representation. https://t.co/larCktNaQA — Jasmine(Mouth Almighty)Kennedie (@jasminekennedie) May 4, 2023

The 30-year-old influencer has yet to strike back so hopefully wedded bliss has made him come to his senses.

While MTV has yet to formally renew or cancel Real Friends of WeHo, here are some more photos to celebrate Zauzig’s new status as a real husband: