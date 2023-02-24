Joey Zauzig just spilled a whole pot of tea on his ‘Real Friends Of WeHo’ co-stars, now someone get a mop

Image Credit: MTV / Viacom

After just six short weeks (or was it six long weeks?), MTV’s Housewives-esque reality series The Real Friends Of WeHo comes to an end.

Since its announcement, the show’s been mired in controversies: Is it the reason Drag Race episodes are shorter this season? Did they boot a cast member because he had an OnlyFans? Do any of them actually live in WeHo?

But just because the season’s ending, that doesn’t mean the drama between the Real Friends is over—far from it, actually.

In a new piece for Interview Magazine, star Joey Zauzig chats with fellow influencer Ty French about the intense reaction to the show, claiming the gays didn’t give it a fair chance.

However, the juiciest part of the conversation comes when French asks Zauzig about being “the drama” of the season. The Real Friends star says he didn’t expect to earn that title, but was surprised to be one of the only guys on the show who knew what they were getting into:

“When you go on a reality show, you sign up to be vulnerable and to be yourself and nothing can be off limits when you sign that contract, b*tch,” he shares. “So yeah, in the beginning, I felt like, ‘Okay, I’m the only one bringing up sh*t.'”

But it seems his frustrations are pointed at two cast mates in particular:

“I hope I don’t get in trouble for saying this, but certain cast members, Dorión [Renaud] and Jaymes [Vaughan,] it was very difficult to work with them.”

Zauzig says his issue with Vaughan was that he didn’t seem willing to talk about the drama, and instead wanted to be a peace-maker and a mentor, of sorts.

“With Jaymes, he was kind of trying to be like, ‘I’ll be your big brother,'” Zauzig reveals. “Like, I don’t need a big brother. And it’s definitely not gonna be you.”

As for Renaud, well, their issues—many of which have played out over the course of the season—seem to run much deeper.

“Dorión was trying to hold his whole persona as being better than everybody,” Zauzig says. “And like, that didn’t work out too well for him.”

“The thing that really pisses me off,” he adds, “now Dorión has gone on these interviews and he’s like, “This isn’t the show that I signed up for” What contract did you sign, sweetie? We signed the same goddamn thing. I want people to know. He tried to go on and make it the Dorión show.”

Zauzig is clearly referencing interviews Renaud gave last month, in which the entrepreneur claimed he was misled—and even betrayed—by the show’s producers.

Apparently, after filming wrapped, Zauzig even texted his co-star to figure out went wrong. He says that text has gone un-answered, and that Renaud is “still talking to Curtis [Hamilton] about me behind my back.”

Frankly, this would all make for good TV, and excellent reunion fodder, but Zauzig doesn’t think that’s in the cards—as much as he’d like it to be!

“I want to do [a reunion,] but I don’t know if everyone would show up. I think there’s a lot of sh*t that needs fixing. I would love to clear the air.”

Interestingly, Zauzig brings up the idea of a “season two” a couple times throughout the interview, but adds that he “can’t talk about” it.

If the show does come back, it sure seems like Zauzig and his drama will return—but will Renaud?