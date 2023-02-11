Joey Zauzig’s steam room, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman’s tub time, & Eliad Cohen’s cabana

This week Tom Brady touched his bulge on Twitter, Beyoncé thanked the queer community, and Atlantis begged passengers not to film OnlyFans content. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Brad Goreski hit the gym.
Cameron Dallas grew a beard in Barbados.
Nick Adams handled pole.
Lil Nas X wore purple.
Troye Sivan rocked denim.
Horacio Gutierrez Jr. woke up with Johnny Bananas.
Chad Spodick snapped a selfie.
Justin the Jock showered outside.
Rajiv Surendra got his hands dirty.
Jack Gilinsky sat on the beach.
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman read a book.
Jordan Torres felt the love.
Joey Zauzig stayed sweaty.
Max Emerson made it look easy.
Matthew Camp woke up late.
Carson Jones came back.
Eliad Cohen reserved a cabana.
Nathan Nuyts turned 25.
And Derek Yates did hot yoga.
6 Comments
Just.my.opinion
Yawn ….
Rambeaux
You are yawning at this lineup of beauties?
Your standards are, to say the least, strange.
Man About Town
How much of a narcissist do you have to be to caption your photo “Woke up sexy as hell…”
Maybe he meant to say “horny” in which case I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.
Prax07
Goreski is nice to look at, but when he speaks…not so much.
JClark
All good looking guys, but the pics that impress me the most are ones that don’t look like the subject spent at least ten minutes posing and reposing. So kudos to Lil Nas X and maybe one or two others. Max Emerson is posed, but a stunt is an exception to the rule. At the other end of the overly posed spectrum are Jeffrey Bower-Chapman, Carson Jones (whoever that is), and Eliad Cohen. With all the selfies some of these people take, you would think they would have a natural look down pat.
Fahd
Cameron Dallas….lol. What a career he’s had, from pretty boy, pre-teen idol to featured in Queerty’s Saturday line up. But 25 M followers ain’t hay.