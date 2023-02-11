instastuds

Joey Zauzig’s steam room, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman’s tub time, & Eliad Cohen’s cabana

By

This week Tom Brady touched his bulge on Twitter, Beyoncé thanked the queer community, and Atlantis begged passengers not to film OnlyFans content. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Brad Goreski hit the gym.

 

Cameron Dallas grew a beard in Barbados.

 

Nick Adams handled pole.

 

Lil Nas X wore purple.

 

Troye Sivan rocked denim.

 

Horacio Gutierrez Jr. woke up with Johnny Bananas.

 

Chad Spodick snapped a selfie.

 

Justin the Jock showered outside.

 

Rajiv Surendra got his hands dirty.

 

Jack Gilinsky sat on the beach.

 

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman read a book.

Jordan Torres felt the love.

 

Joey Zauzig stayed sweaty.

 

Max Emerson made it look easy.

 

Matthew Camp woke up late.

 

Carson Jones came back.

 

Eliad Cohen reserved a cabana.

 

Nathan Nuyts turned 25.

 

And Derek Yates did hot yoga.

 

