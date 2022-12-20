John Barrowman deletes Twitter account and cancels tour after “hardest few years of my life”

Embattled actor and singer John Barrowman has canceled his 2023 UK tour. Barrowman, 55, posted a heartfelt message to his fans, apologizing for the abrupt cancellation.

“It is with huge regret that we have decided to cancel the UK tour,” he said.

“Unfortunately, tickets sales in certain parts of the UK have been slow, and with the increased costs of touring it is no longer economically viable to continue.”

“This is a decision that has not been taken lightly, and I know many of my fans will be very upset, as am I.”

“Personally I am devastated and like many people I have found the last years extremely difficult, possibly the hardest few years of my life.”

“When it gets tough it is sometimes better to stop and re-evaluate and that is exactly what I am going to do.”

“I am so sorry to all my fans.”

The UK is undergoing a cost of living crisis at the moment, with soaring energy prices and food costs. It comes in the wake of Brexit and the Covid pandemic. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also sent shockwaves across Europe’s energy market.

Flashing

In addition, Barrowman has faced several personal controversies in the last couple of years. These could be what he’s referring to when he talks of the “hardest” years of his life.

In May 2021, Barrowman was forced to apologize after allegations of “inappropriate” behavior made headlines.

Barrowman had previously admitted flashing his dick at fellow cast and crew members whilst filming Torchwood and Doctor Who in the mid-00s. He said it was a bit of fun and to make people laugh on set.

However, in the light of allegations against a fellow Doctor Who actor, Noel Clarke, and post #MeToo, Barrowman’s actions were called into question.

He issued an apology but was subsequently dropped from a high-profile judging gig on Dancing On Ice (a British TV show that’s basically an ice-skating version of Dancing With The Stars). Barrowman recently told The Times the fallout plunged him into a “severe depression.”

Twitter

Last week, Barrowman appeared to delete his Twitter account. It came after he tweeted a message about a video of him and Torchwood co-star Eve Myles. They played lead characters Captain Jack Harkness and Gwen Cooper.

In the old video, he and Myles talked about how much they cared for one another.

Barrowman’s caption alongside the video said: “One is telling the truth! One is spewing rhetoric for an audience…”

Fans soon responded. They suggested it might be better for Barrowman to message Myles privately if he had beef with her.

Soon after, his tweet, and his whole Twitter account, disappeared.

However, a couple of days later, Myles tweeted to say she’d spoken with Barrowman and there was no problem between the two of them.

Hello.

John & I have talked & all is fine. We loved working together & given the opportunity we would jump back into Gwen & Jack tomorrow! Please can the hating stop. It’s so upsetting. Please!

Also nobody has approached me for a reboot, sorry to say. Have a peaceful Xmas all🙏🏻 — Eve Myles (@TeamEveMyles) December 15, 2022



