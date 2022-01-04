John Barrowman’s New Year has not started well

Actor John Barrowman has revealed both he and his husband are recovering from Covid-19. Despite being triple-vaccinated, the performer, 54, says the illness hit them “like a freight train.”

Barrowman, who lives for much of his time in Palm Springs, CA, first shared last week that husband Scott had tested positive and they were both isolating. On Sunday, Barrowman took to social media to reveal that 24 hours after Scott tested positive, he also came down with the bug.

“The virus hit us both like a freight train. Thankfully, we were both triple vaccinated and the vaccinations did their job, which kept us out of real danger and out of the hospital,” he said.

“However, we still suffered some pretty, pretty grueling nights and days of being ill. We’re feeling better. We’re still isolating because we are still testing positive, and to do the right thing, we’re still isolating and waiting to see until we test negative before we move forward and can go out of the house.”

Barrowman, who grew up in Scotland, first found fame in the mid-90s in the US drama Central Park West. He later appeared in sci-fi shows Doctor Who and Torchwood, and enjoyed a consistent career across stage and screen.

Last year, his career took a hit when old claims about inappropriate behavior on the set of Torchwood in the ’00s re-emerged. Although it wasn’t the first time the allegations surfaced (which included pranking his co-workers by getting his penis out), it was the first time they’d surfaced in the #MeToo era. The BBC, which makes Torchwood, said Barrowman had been reprimanded in 2008 about his on-set behavior.

Barrowman admitted to “tom-foolery”, but said his “high-spirited behavior” was “only ever intended in good humor to entertain colleagues on set and backstage.”

“With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behavior and I have apologized for this previously.”

Despite this, he subsequently lost a lucrative gig as a judge on the British TV show, Dancing On Ice, although broadcaster ITV never stated it was related to the historical allegations.

Over the Christmas period, Barrowman returned to TV to host a one-off festive TV special: ITV’s All Star Musicals. Some British viewers were surprised to see him on the show: the broadcaster had not included him in trailers.

In spring 2022, Barrowman will be touring the UK with his ‘I Am What I Am’ tour, which will feature him performing Broadway standards.

