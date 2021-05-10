John Barrowman’s sexual misconduct scandal just got worse

Actor John Barrowman admitted to “tomfoolery” last week following accusations that he used to expose himself to cast and crew members on the set of Doctor Who as well as its spin-off series Torchwood. Now, his Torchwood co-star Gareth David-Lloyd has come to his defense, but it doesn’t seems to be helping matters. In fact, it only seems to be making things worse.
In a statement over the weekend, David-Lloyd says Barrowman’s behavior, which allegedly included flashing people, slapping his penis against a car window, and draping his genitalia over someone’s shoulder while they were sitting in a chair, was all done in good fun.
“In my experience on Torchwood John’s behavior on set was always meant to entertain, make people laugh and keep their spirits and energy high on what were sometimes very long working days,” he said.
“It may be that because we were so close as a cast that professional lines were sometimes blurred in the excitement–I was too inexperienced to know any different but we were always laughing.”
Hmmm. We’re not sure long hours and being “excited” makes it OK to expose yourself to your co-workers, no matter how “close” you may think you are.
The actor went on to say the doesn’t believe Barrowman ever intended to cause harm to anyone with his on set antics.
“The John I knew on set would have never behaved in a way he thought was affecting someone negatively,” David-Lloyd said.
“From what I know of him, that is not his nature. He was a whirlwind of positive energy, always very generous, kind and a wonderfully supportive lead actor to have at the helm of the show.”
This jives with what Barrowman’s accusers told The Guardian last week when they described his behavior as “larking about” and “joking” but, they said, it still made them “uncomfortable.”
In a statement, Barrowman admitted to engaging in “tomfoolery” on the set of both Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood, but he said that he no longer behaves that way in the workplace.
He went on to claim that his “high-spirited behavior” was “only ever intended in good humor to entertain colleagues on set and backstage.”
“With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behavior and I have apologized for this previously,” he said, referring to an apology he issued in 2008 after he pulled down his pants during an interview.
Meanwhile, the BBC says it is investigating the accusations against Barrowman, as well as his Doctor Who co-star Noel Clark, who is also accused of sexual misconduct on set.
A spokesperson for the network issued a statement saying:
The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behavior and we’re shocked to hear of these allegations. To be absolutely clear, we will investigate any specific allegations made by individuals to the BBC — and if anyone has been subjected to or witnessed inappropriate behavior of any kind we would encourage them to raise it with us directly. We have a zero tolerance approach and robust processes are in place — which are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect best practice — to ensure any complaints or concerns are handled with the utmost seriousness and care.
David-Lloyd may think Barrowman’s behavior was totally fine, but most people on Twitter seem to feel otherwise. We’re guessing he may regret weighing on the matter…
I can’t believe Gareth David Lloyd is defending him
— LilNardoDaVinci (@LilNardoDaVinci) May 9, 2021
So, according to actor John Barrowman, repeatedly exposing yourself to work colleagues on the set of a TV show is ‘tomfoolery’? Interesting.
— Edward Baran (@edward_baran) May 7, 2021
Good to see @Pancheers (Gareth David-Lloyd) explaining that there is actually nothing wrong with exposing yourself in the way that @JohnBarrowman is alleged to have done.https://t.co/Leh7uj2dRi
— theskink (@theskink) May 8, 2021
Not sure what disgusts me more, the appalling behaviour of Barrowman or other men jumping to his defence. Gareth David-Lloyd speaks out on John Barrowman's on-set behaviour https://t.co/A80pYj5Kkf via @DailyMailCeleb
— Just_Me ?????? (@Pendles_Nina) May 9, 2021
If I ever get a job on a contract with @JohnBarrowman do I really need to add 'no penis in my face' as a clause to my contract? Is this where we are at now?
BURN IT ALL DOWN
— Helen Raw (@helenraw) May 8, 2021
Gets his penis out and hits it against unwilling participants. Sounds like a pervert to me.
— G Diddy (@GDiddy57440486) May 10, 2021
So #GarethDavidLloyd is now making excuses for #JohnBarrowman & I'm disgusted. Why do people think #JohnBarrowman behaving the way he did & still probably does is ok?Gareth David-Lloyd speaks out on John Barrowman's on-set behaviour https://t.co/fik48GzOzY via @DailyMailCeleb
— Lelizer91 (@Lelizer91) May 9, 2021
So repeatedly getting your cock out in a workplace is just “tomfoolery” according to John Barrowman. Vile, disgusting excuse of a man. The Noel Clarke allegations are horrific of course but Barrowman's behaviour is equally abhorrent. https://t.co/aXOAK6ff1a
— Amy ?? (@geordiegalg) May 7, 2021
Defending the indefensible!
Gareth David-Lloyd speaks out on John Barrowman's on-set behaviour https://t.co/GBTuwVr3Hg @DailyMailCeleb
— Scrat_Man (@Write_Wrongs) May 9, 2021
Tomfoolery. My definition of that somewhat at odds with John Barrowman's interpretation. But hey, we're all different.
— Francis Cottam (@fgcottam) May 7, 2021
Why are people excusing this behaviour? Have I missed something? Exposing your penis in a workplace is sexual harassment. https://t.co/nGIXBEpt4s
— poppycat (@poppyca28972829) May 9, 2021
Actor John Barrowman admits repeatedly (so not just once) exposing his penis while making Dr Who – describing it as ‘tomfoolery’. That might be how he saw it, but the impact on others is what matters and it was wrong (criminal ) in 2008 as much as it is today .
— Mark Williams-Thomas (@mwilliamsthomas) May 8, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
talktalktalk
This tired fat old queen was past his sell-by date literally decades ago. Should be fired and very probably in jail for all these counts of indecet exposure/assault!
LumpyPillows
So bitter and mean.
Cam
You’ve been on multiple threads under different screenames basically saying this same thing over and over. Sounds like you’re way more upset about him being a “queen” than about anything he did.
jw8890
Fat? Witch please. Hes probably in better shape than your bitter ass.
Garath99
just another exhausting bitter asshole. I’m over 60….does that mean I’m a tired old queen? Love how the gay community still tosses out people that are no longer ‘doable’.
MissTerri
Hi-LAR-ious!!!
Harley
If I get a job on set with Chris Pratt can they put in my contract that Pratt must slap his dick in my face at least 3 times a day?
Cam
@MissTerri
Of course you’d say that, it’s you under a different account name.
Chrisk
I kind of think it was tacky but the people that actually worked with him didn’t think it was that over the top so I’ll go with that.
Plus it’s causing queerty’s right wing trolls heads to explode so it can’t be all that bad Everything is about context.
mikeTigg
? Right on!
LumpyPillows
While he should not have done it, I’m actually more offended by all the self-righteous cancel-culture vultures. JB is a good-natured goof who screwed up. A lot of people found his flashing his large appendage funny. Based on the article, the adults in the room did not seem that concerned with it. A balanced reaction to something that occurred at least 9 years ago is warranted; not this shrill screeching and pearl clutching rom the woke militia.
DarkZephyr
I am with you on this. Since none of the parties involved are upset about it then I don’t see why the “cancel culture vultures” (Do you mind if I steal that) are screeching,
LumpyPillows
You may!
anxman
If you didn’t complain at the time you have no business complaining now. SHUT UP and move on with your life.
MissTerri
So does that apply to all of the women who wait DECADES to come forth with allegations of sexual harassment against men? Hmmmmmmm?????
rbernard
If no one is complaining, I do not care who he flashed his peen to, I would not have minded at all, but if he doing this while being paid to do his acting job and coworkers were complaining, then this is a more serious matter altogether and John Barrowmann has to live with he exposed his career for public ridicule.
BTW – keep in mind this is stuff that happened 8 years ago and I think the problems of the last 4 years are more and significant and consequential for us to resolve than worrying about punishing someone’s playful tomfoolery from 8 years ago.
ptb2016
How come nobody complained at the time and told him to stop? Maybe because they were enjoying it?
talktalktalk
at least one person did complain in 2008. BBC did nothing, it seems
jw8890
Hes also apologized for his past behavior and hasnt done it since. honestly them bringing this up again is nothing more than a way to detract from noel clarkes disgusting behavior.
tjack47
Yawn
zealot
Not sure how Gareth David-Lloyd’s statement made this situation “worse”?
LumpyPillows
Because you dare not contradict the woke cancel vultures, even if you were there and really are one of the few who have a right to opine.
Garath99
Who honestly gives a shit? Trying to turn him into a pervy predator at this late date is less woke and more bandwagon.
MissTerri
If this was a straight man doing this to women, you just know all of the typical DRAMA QUEENS here would be gasping and fanning themselves in OUTRAGE! NEXT!!!
ShiningSex
IT IS SEXUAL HARRASSMENT. END OF STORY. HE SHOULD BE LOSE WORK AND BE SUED.
Cam
Sweetie, if you’re going to try to troll on an LGBTQ website, try to make it less obvious that you hate everybody who reads and posts on it.
But it’s cute you keep switching between this screename and “Shiningsex” to comment on your own posts.
LumpyPillows
Deep breath, ALL CAPS. You seem very hysterical for an event you did not witness 13 years ago. We’re tired of people like you pushing your virtue and morality on the rest of us.
ShiningSex
HE’S GROSS
LumpyPillows
And that, my dear, is your own opinion. I’d bet by your screen name and photo, you would be hard pressed to survive a review of your life. Be careful what might come back to bite you in you tired butt.
Enuff
This hindsight moral superiority here and else where is sickening. Every person has had moments of questionable (in these times) behavior. The finger pointing and outing and canceling is out of control. name me one person over 30 who had never in their whole life had a moment of lipslip or dick or nipslip and Ill show you a liar. we are all learning but soon there will be thought and behavior police run by hypocrites and I aint having it.
LumpyPillows
The world these woke puritans want is a very dreary one indeed, where everyone if frightened to do or say anything. People make mistakes. Destroying them for mistakes is wrong. But the self-righteous amongst us get off on it. Makes them feel like real men, validates their own tainted virtue. Cancel, cancel, cancel, until it hits too close to home.
twomen4u
Just a couple of quick questions, did he rape anyone, did he ask for a bj? Have we become so politically correct that NO one could horse around? Did anyone file a formal complaint? This article is incomplete in detail.
talktalktalk
YES a formal complaint was filed in 2008. It seems the BBC just gently told him off
MissTerri
In any normal workplace, his behavior would have been grounds for immediate termination. What kind of fantasy world you live in, Silly Queen??? NEXT!!!
yaletownman
If his co-workers didn’t mind and thought it was all in good fun then no harm done. Just about every close, male friend I’ve ever had has pulled out his Willy at some point for a good laugh.
That said we are all better off just not doing it at work because you never know how it’s going to end up no matter how close everyone is. Even if every one sees and enjoys the humor in it the fact that it could leak to the public and having to deal with their bullshit makes it not worth it.
talktalktalk
I dont understand how it is that Noel Clarke (who DENIES all the claims against him) gets cancelled by the entire world, all the networks and BAFTA…..whereas Barrowman admits this and there’s just silence