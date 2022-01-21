John Cena goes on “thirst journey” and directs fans to his “bubble butt”

John Cena’s new HBO Max series Peacemaker is giving fans a renewed opportunity to air some serious thirst.

Ever the good sport, Cena sat down with Buzzfeed to read through some thirsty tweets about himself.

Turns out, lots of people enjoyed these shots of Cena dancing around in his underwear:

And by the sound of it, there’s an even more revealing scene to come. One fan tweeted they “wanted to see that bubble but,” to which Cena responded, “wish granted. I’ll keep doing my squats for you.”

Watch:

The series picks up where The Suicide Squad left off, with Peacemaker returning home after recovering from his encounter with Bloodsport – only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.