John Duff’s dressing room, Jussie Smollett’s sun tan, & Ronnie Woo’s donut holes

This week Madonna performed at her own star-studded album release party, Shawn Mendes became a reptile, and Elvis Presley’s used jockstrap hit the antiques market. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Diego Sans got sand in his pants.
View this post on Instagram
Alex Liu choked the chicken.
View this post on Instagram
Michael Yerger broke the A/C.
View this post on Instagram
John Duff played in the dressing room.
View this post on Instagram
Arthur Nory felt the heat.
View this post on Instagram
Nathan Nuyts stayed hydrated.
View this post on Instagram
Johnny Sibilly got comfortable.
View this post on Instagram
Malik Delgaty showed off.
View this post on Instagram
Ronnie Woo had donuts.
View this post on Instagram
Gottmik opened up.
View this post on Instagram
Jai Rodriguez celebrated Speedo season.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Salvatore kicked back.
View this post on Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo felt good.
View this post on Instagram
Jack Merridew popped a squat.
View this post on Instagram
Alec Nysten cooled off.
View this post on Instagram
Jussie Smollett made an appearance.
View this post on Instagram
Eliad Cohen sat in the tub.
View this post on Instagram
Francisco Escobar turned 31.
View this post on Instagram
Keegan Whicker got burned.
View this post on Instagram
And Austin Armacost got some sun.
View this post on Instagram
16 Comments
Chazpics
Jussie?
Seriously?
You guys should be ashamed of yourselves.
OrdinaryJoe
100%. This man made gay people reporting hate crimes more difficult, and less believed by authorities. Negative impact to the safety and well being of gay people everywhere. And here you are celebrating him? Shameful.
John
I agree! He did a great disservice to the community. It’s really gross that Queerty is glamorizing him. Shameful indeed.
Garth
He’s as much an inspiration as Marjorie Taylor Greene ! What lug nut included him on this list ?
shaunpaul1234
Sorry, as many gays do, i dnt subscribe to th “since the person sucks dick, we or i am expected to support everything they say & do”!!
Jussie? NO WAY!! Tht lying S.O.B!!! How cld u include him in th list, u lowered the bar of those gourgeous men tht are listed!!
Screw, Jussie!!!
Kangol2
I guess this week is the one where you try to push some buttons and rile people up, hmm, Queerty? Jussie, Eliad, Arthur Nory, etc. Why no Sterling Walker and Terry Miller and Okkar, whom you just showed, just like Johnny Sibilly (glad he’s here)? Oh well. I’ve never heard of Nathan Nuyts or Alex Liu, but they’re both hot, and next time, please show Diego Sans’ face.
cat daddy aaron
Screw Jussie. He made a mockery of gays and Black people both. He should not be celebrated.
Ken A.
You can’t punish someone forever, he’s done his time, paid the price.
YasherL
I guess Queerty’s message is that it’s OK to compare your black friend’s skin color to that of a thrash bag (Nory) or have serious issues with the truth (Smollett) as long as you’re hot?
jlew64
Seriously… Jussie??? I had to google his name because I was certain Queerty couldn’t possibly be promoting the guy that lied about being gay-bashed… I was sure my memory was failing me and I was thinking of someone else! HUGE fail, Queerty!
powersthatbe
To err is human…
MISTERJETT
i’m sorry guys, but Jussie just might be telling the truth. so now you think it’s not possible for things like that to happen in Chicago? i believe him and until he says he lied, i will continue to believe him.
rigabiv840
well said!!! megan has caused this turmoil!! she married into the family. has absolutely used harry and the royal family. she is ungracious !! also pushing american attitude on the naturally reserved british! harry needs to be home here >>> Copy Here????? boosterstart.com
[email protected]
Jussie Smollett is a disgusting human being who has still refused to admit he lied to attempt to bring himself some attention that his flailing acting career couldn’t. He attempted to use stereotypes to get sympathy and attention. “Oh, poor victim I am. Bad white Donald Trump supporters beat me up because I’m black and gay”. Nobody should give him a forum unless and until he apologizes for his disgraceful deceit.
Tad
I agree. Featuring a total convicted conman in this article does a disservice to gay people everywhere. What were you thinking. #NoOnJussie
gregg2010
I honestly can’t believe that you would feature someone like Smollett here. He has done such an unforgivable disservice to the community he does not deserve our praise. I mean, really?