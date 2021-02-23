John McCain’s daughter is being annihilated on Twitter after calling the manager on Dr. Fauci

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain and co-host of The View, is currently being dragged on Twitter after she demanded President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday because he hasn’t personally called to inform her when she can expect her coronavirus vaccine.

On yesterday’s episode of The View, McCain said, “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I can get it. If you call me at 3:00 in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”

She then went on to rip into the nation’s top infectious disease expert, saying she’s, like, so “over Dr. Fauci.”

“I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science, or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places who are doing this successfully.”

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don't know when or how I will be able to get the vaccine …” — The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2021

Cue the backlash in 3… 2… 1….

Did Meghan McCain (John McCain’s daughter) really call the manager of Dr Fauci? — President Kamala’s Hand (STILL) (@DearDean22) February 23, 2021

Meghan McCain is calling for President Biden to fire Dr. Fauci. I’m calling for ABC to fire Meghan McCain. — Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) February 22, 2021

Meghan McCain when her mom says it’s her turn to do the dishes.#MeghanisKAREN pic.twitter.com/HdNV0QotpY — 🏳️‍🌈b mcarthur (he,him) (@bmcarthur17) February 23, 2021

I was wondering when Meghan McCain would manage to make COVID about her. I’m frankly shocked that it took this long. https://t.co/jewTdg9I7f — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 23, 2021

The View, except no Meghan McCain. And it’s 2007. And it’s just Rosie O’Donnell. Bring back The Rosie O’Donnell Show, is what I’m saying. — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) February 23, 2021

Hope everyone’s having a good night, but *especially* Meghan McCain who, after all, is co-host of The View and therefore extremely important. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 23, 2021

what is Meghan McCain’s hairstylist trying to tell us that Meghan McCain hasn’t already pic.twitter.com/DFl3taVN55 — zb (@blomz80) February 23, 2021

Gina Carano 🤝🏼 Meghan McCain Lacking self-awareness

of their privilege. — Cody 🏳️‍🌈 (@CodySDax) February 23, 2021

I’ll take advise from Dr Faucci over Meghan McCain on any subject, not just science. — Maggie (@rj_bluewave) February 23, 2021

The rejection of real, genuine expertise is what led us to today. So misguided to see people like @MeghanMcCain calling for the replacement of Dr Fauci. We should be empowering and amplifying his message to get out of this crisis and avoid any further milestones. — Vin Gupta “😷!” MD (@VinGuptaMD) February 23, 2021

If Meghan McCain, Tomi Lahren, Ann Coulter, Laura Ingraham, and Megyn Kelly combine they become a Karenzord. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 23, 2021

Of course, Meghan, being Meghan, couldn’t take a moment to stop and reflect on why her remarks received such a widespread negative response. Instead, she took to Twitter to dig her heels in further.

“He told me not to wear a mask and that masks don’t work when I was 3 months pregnant in the middle of Manhattan,” she tweeted later in the day. “He then later admitted it was an intentional lie so we would donate masks to essential workers. Now I’m being told to wear 2 masks. But yes I’m ‘misguided’.”

He told me not to wear a mask and that masks don’t work when I was 3 months pregnant in the middle of Manhattan. He then later admitted it was an intentional lie so we would donate masks to essential workers. Now I’m being told to wear 2 masks. But yes I’m “misguided”. ? https://t.co/HEGCPmMKsB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 23, 2021

This only sparked even more backlash…

Setting aside your intentional ignoring of the fact that science evolves, esp in regard to novel viruses, maybe sit with the knowledge that you wouldn’t have allowed for the diversion of masks to frontline medical workers otherwise, and meditate on why that is, exactly. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) February 23, 2021

Your inability to understand science is not a valid argument against it. — Lou Savastani 🚴‍♀️🍻 (@lousav760) February 23, 2021

“I’m John McCain’s daughter and I demand the immediate firing of Dr. Fauci no matter how many lives he has saved” pic.twitter.com/WBDnHsEgHB — Jay edwards (@JayEdResists) February 23, 2021

I’ll explain this to you like you’re five, Meghan: They’re literally building the plane as we are flying. Recos change as researchers get new info. Bike helmets weren’t required until they were; neither were seat belts. When you know better, you do better. NOBODY LIED TO YOU — Social✽Fly (@socflyny) February 23, 2021

You continuing to think you’re essential. 🙄 We are all essential to those who care for us. Your dad was a humble hero. You need to step it up. — Sonja ‘I’m Not a Cat’ Bayt (@BaytSonja) February 23, 2021

You seem to be on the warpath after a guy who was muzzled for a year. Pick a different cause. — Jill Michelle Williams (@thejmw) February 23, 2021

500,000 people are dead from COVID19 not because they listened to Dr. Fauci, but because of ignorant “influencers” like Meghan broadcasting their Dunning-Kruger across social media. — Edelweißpirat – Dies ist nur der Anfang (@crandallgold) February 23, 2021

As the scientists learned more about the virus, they are updating their recommendations. A person without an ax to grind knows thats how it works — Sequoia (@sequoia_singer) February 23, 2021

When I first got my nursing license, I was told that gloving while changing colostomy bags would hurt patients’ self esteem. Science evolved and the practice changed. — potpourriRN 🌊 (@potpourri72) February 23, 2021

She’s John McCains daughters. Didn’t you know that?!? She’s right about everything. Except everything. — Stephen Barros (@stevieb_81) February 23, 2021

I tried so many times to hang in there with you Meghan. Loved you dad, connected with your miscarriage but I have to be done. Fauci is not the problem — Bridget (@bridget112273) February 23, 2021

When in a hole. Stop digging. — BritintheStates (@crossy68) February 23, 2021

