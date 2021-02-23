karen strikes again

John McCain’s daughter is being annihilated on Twitter after calling the manager on Dr. Fauci

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain and co-host of The View, is currently being dragged on Twitter after she demanded President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday because he hasn’t personally called to inform her when she can expect her coronavirus vaccine.

On yesterday’s episode of The View, McCain said, “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I can get it. If you call me at 3:00 in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”

She then went on to rip into the nation’s top infectious disease expert, saying she’s, like, so “over Dr. Fauci.”

“I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science, or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places who are doing this successfully.”

Cue the backlash in 3… 2… 1….

Of course, Meghan, being Meghan, couldn’t take a moment to stop and reflect on why her remarks received such a widespread negative response. Instead, she took to Twitter to dig her heels in further.

“He told me not to wear a mask and that masks don’t work when I was 3 months pregnant in the middle of Manhattan,” she tweeted later in the day. “He then later admitted it was an intentional lie so we would donate masks to essential workers. Now I’m being told to wear 2 masks. But yes I’m ‘misguided’.”

This only sparked even more backlash…

